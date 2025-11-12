Embedded Computing Design

Evergy Selects Kigen’s Secure eSIM OS and eIM to Boost Network Efficiency and Grid Stability

November 12, 2025

Image Credit: Kigen

Kigen has announced that Evergy, one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the U.S. Midwest serving 1.7 million customers, has elected to utilize Kigen’s secure eSIM OS and GSMA SGP.32–compliant eIM solution to strengthen grid reliability and resilience.

Currently Evergy’s LTE network covers 100 sites with expected growth to reach tens of thousands of connected devices. According to the press release, Kigen’s eSIM OS and eIM enable dynamic provisioning and automated failover between private LTE and public networks for stability, security, and cost efficacy.

Operations are managed through Kigen Pulse, enabling complete control at fleet scale, by geography, asset type, or site. This guarantees consistent operations that reduces lifecycle costs.

"Building in dynamic automation for scaled failover and recovery, we enable Evergy's vision to design for improved reliability, resilience, and operational intelligence. As utilities navigate the energy transition, uninterrupted connectivity is the foundation for AI, dynamic billing, and DER integration. With Kigen's configurable eSIM OS and SGP.32-compliant eIM, utilities can take control of their connectivity and create the intelligent grids the future demands," said Vincent Korstanje, CEO at Kigen.

For more information, visit kigen.com/resources/press-releases/evergy-selects-kigen-esims-grid/.

