Embedded Computing Design

Akasa Skyline 3 Pro Delivers Passive Cooling Fanless Design for ASUS Tinker Board SBCs

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 23, 2025

News

Akasa Skyline 3 Pro Delivers Passive Cooling Fanless Design for ASUS Tinker Board SBCs
Image Credit: Akasa

Akasa released the compact (68.4 x 96 x 37.3 mm) Skyline 3 Pro, an aluminum fanless case with a skyline-shaped top cover and engineered to allow full access to the ASUS Tinker Board 3 and 3S single-board computers (SBCs) interfaces.

The Skyline 3 Pro’s sandblasted, anodized aluminum body also serves as a passive heatsink. According to the press release, the thermal module and included thermal pads draw heat away from the SBC’s “hot zones” and dissipate it into the surrounding air through the sculpted “skyline” ridged heatsink fins, which are designed to maximize surface area for effective cooling.

It is ideal for digital signage, edge AI, IoT, smart retail/kiosk, medical and other applications needing a solution that requires maintenance-free operation in quiet environments.

For more information, visit akasa.co.uk/search/SKYLINE+3+PRO.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Awiros
Awiros and Intel Power Video AI Platform for Edge to Core

December 22, 2025

MORE
Automotive
Image Credit: Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

December 15, 2025

MORE
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Akasa
Akasa Skyline 3 Pro Delivers Passive Cooling Fanless Design for ASUS Tinker Board SBCs

December 23, 2025

MORE