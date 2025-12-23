Akasa Skyline 3 Pro Delivers Passive Cooling Fanless Design for ASUS Tinker Board SBCs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Akasa

Akasa released the compact (68.4 x 96 x 37.3 mm) Skyline 3 Pro, an aluminum fanless case with a skyline-shaped top cover and engineered to allow full access to the ASUS Tinker Board 3 and 3S single-board computers (SBCs) interfaces.

The Skyline 3 Pro’s sandblasted, anodized aluminum body also serves as a passive heatsink. According to the press release, the thermal module and included thermal pads draw heat away from the SBC’s “hot zones” and dissipate it into the surrounding air through the sculpted “skyline” ridged heatsink fins, which are designed to maximize surface area for effective cooling.

It is ideal for digital signage, edge AI, IoT, smart retail/kiosk, medical and other applications needing a solution that requires maintenance-free operation in quiet environments.

For more information, visit akasa.co.uk/search/SKYLINE+3+PRO.