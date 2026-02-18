The Road to embedded world: AntennaWare Launches First Low-Profile Alternative to Monopole Antennas

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: AntennaWare According to AntennaWare, during embedded world Germany (Hall 3, Booth 3-423), the company will launch the first viable low-profile alternative to monopole antennas for Sub-GHz (868/915 MHz) applications thereby eliminating the trade-off between form factor and performance.

“This innovation is driven by market demand. Engineers have been asking for a low-profile alternative to monopole antennas, but until now the performance sacrifice has kept them returning to traditional monopoles. This new antenna launch eliminates that trade-off and we believe is the innovation many market verticals, particularly the Industrial IoT market, has been waiting for,” commented Jonny McClintock, AntennaWare Commercial Director.

AntennaWare’s proven BodyWave antenna maintains its omni-directional radiation pattern even when deployed near difficult platforms such as conductive body tissue or metal surfaces.

Two Low-Profile Factors

The Embedded SMT antenna is incorporated onto a PCB with no ground-plane keep out zone. This allows designers to optimize product layout without restrictions normally associated with standard chip and printed antennas.

AntennaWare’s External monopole replacement is engineered to swap out vulnerable protruding antennas and instantly gain improved durability and aesthetics, without compromising on performance.

AntennaWare CTO and Co-Founder Dr Matthew Magill adds, “We can deliver this as our antenna is the only technology in the market that addresses the underlying causes of poor wireless performance when antennas are placed close to the body or other difficult platforms such as metal. Our experience with Hollyland Technology where we replaced a whip-style antenna with an embedded BodyWave antenna in their latest Solidcom Beltpack proved the concept that we could deliver monopole-class performance in a low-profile form factor.”

Additional Booth Highlights:

AntennaWare’s Co-Founders Dr. Matthew Magill and Dr. Gareth Conway will demonstrate how BodyWave antenna technology achieves superior radiation efficiency and impedance stability on body-worn and other difficult platforms. This results in a conventional link budget improvement in Non Line of Sight (NLoS) conditions of 6-12dB, resulting in wireless performance improvement of double the distance, half the power consumption.

BodyWave antenna technology is driving innovative wireless product development from Industrial IoT monitoring to asset tracking to sports wearables, and audio applications. AntennaWare’s technical experts will be on hand to discuss how design teams across industries rely on its antenna technology to deliver outstanding wireless performance and set new standards for real-time data collection, range, and reliability.

Also on display will be the new UWB Asset Tracking reference design/module designed with Synchronic-IT. It combines the consistency and efficiency of BodyWave antenna technology into a streamlined format developed specifically for body-worn asset tracking use cases.

The Wi-Fi6E BodyWave antenna allows wireless system designers the option to move to a higher frequency without compromising on wireless performance.

AntennaWare CEO Dr Gareth Conway will be in the Hall 3 Exhibitors Forum for a discourse in wireless performance on difficult platforms. In this presentation, Dr Conway will demonstrate an antennas and propagation approach to creating a step-change in the wireless performance and efficient power management of wearable devices or systems deployed on difficult platforms.

Wireless for Wearables and Difficult Platforms: Double the distance, Half the power

Thursday March 12th 12:00-12:30

Exhibitors Forum Hall 3

For more information, visit antennaware.com/resources/news/embedded-world-2026.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature. More from Chad