The Road to embedded world North America: PLS Showcases UDE Universal Debug Engine for Multicore Debugging

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

October 09, 2025

Image Credit: PLS

embedded world North America will host the professionals in debugging, tracing, and testing at the PLS Development Tools Booth (number 2043) where it will be highlighting its UDE Universal Debug Engine. The UDE is an easy-to-use tool for software debugging, tracing, and testing for multicore microcontrollers and embedded processors from Infineon, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Renesas, Texas Instruments, Synopsys, and more.

UDE combines an intuitive user interface with debugging features such as synchronized debugging and multicore breakpoints enabling efficient work through multiple cores. Its progressive trace functionality ensures detailed insight into system behavior. Design teams can visualize trace data, analyze execution flow, and identify performance bottlenecks through high-precision timing measurements.

An added benefit for safety-critical systems is the trace-based profiling, making it easy to optimize application performance, while non-intrusive code coverage enables verification of test completeness without instrumenting the code.

UDE SimplyTrace streamlines complex trace configurations by providing context-sensitive access to typical trace use cases directly within the debugger interface. For example, the use cases "trace from source line" or "trace to source line" can be configured as easily as setting a breakpoint.

Included is support for AUTOSAR-compliant software development and analysis. Integration of the AUTOSAR Runtime Interface (ARTI) facilitates precise monitoring of tasks and runnable executions over time using trace data.

The platform delivers an open and flexible software API, the UDE Object Model, allowing comprehensive scripting, debugging, and test automation for a seamless fit in software development toolchains, automated test environments, and continuous integration systems.

PLS will also showcase its innovations for multicore debugging, trace-based runtime analysis, and test workflows for the latest automotive microcontrollers and processors such as Infineon’s AURIX and NXP’s S32 Automotive Platform.

For more information, visit pls-mc.com.

To register for embedded world North America, click here.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Debug & Test
