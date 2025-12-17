intoPIX to Showcase Low-Power JPEG XS Image Processing Innovations at CES 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: intoPIX

At Venetian Expo Booth #50752, intoPIX will demonstrate its innovations in real-time, low-power image processing and video compression for manufacturing applications during CES 2026. The company is also celebrating its 20th anniversary and an Emmy Award acknowledging its dedication to the JPEG XS standard.

Booth highlights will include intoPIX’s solutions consisting of XS, TicoXS FIP, and TicoRAW technologies enabling uncompressed image quality, sub-millisecond latency, extended bandwidth reduction, low power consumption, and ISO-standard JPEG XS interoperability.

Demonstrations:

Cameras and Sensors

Automotive and ADAS

Wireless Displays

AR/VR and Gaming

Cloud Processing

Storage

For more information, visit intopix.com/ces.

