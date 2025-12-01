Product of the Week: Bicker Elektronik GmbH DC401W DC-ATX Power Supply

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Today’s industrial power solutions are faced with the demands of performing low-power operations while also meeting energy-efficient goals. These solutions must operate in varying rugged environments that require continuous operation, wide temperature ranges, and overall provide a reliable and safe power supply.

Designed for industrial PC systems, embedded box PCs, and various industrial applications is the contact-cooled DC/DC converter with ATX output, the DC401W from Bicker Elektronik GmbH, which delivers 400 watts of continuous power in a fanless, compact 1U chassis form factor. The DC401W utilizes polymer aluminum capacitor components to ensure high-quality performance for motherboards with the latest Intel Core processors.

The DC401W DC-ATX Power Supply in Action

The DC401W ATX power supply solution supports a wide DC input voltage range of 6-36VDC, and an ATX output voltage of +12V, +5V, +3.3V, 12V, and 5V standby, where no minimum load is required. Adhering to modern circuit design according to the ATX3.0 specification, the DC401W is designed to support motherboards during major power supply fluctuations and when used in mobile on-board power networks (12V/24V).

The DC401W solution is designed to be versatile in industrial environments, with support for modular cable management. The power supply supports the use of customer-specific cable harness solutions, in which Bicker Elektronik GmbH provides assembly services on request with individual cable lengths and plug connections for customer cables.

The DC401W supports a temperature range of - 20° to +60°C, and is engineered with a thermal design to reduce heat development. Additionally, the power components on the bottom of the circuit board feature a heat conduction pad (gap filler pad).

Getting Started with the DC401W DC-ATX Power Supply

The DC401W power supply solution supports over 10 years of polymer capacitor lifetime and achieves high efficiency of up to 94%, according to the company.

The solution also supports accessories such as the MBZ-1024, a DC ATX cable measuring 350mm, and the PSZ-1116, a 6-36V DC /400W EMC input filter for the DC401W ATX converter.

