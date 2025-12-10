EMASS and Semtech to Showcase Collaboration at CES 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: EMASS EMASS publicized that it is collaborating with Semtech to offer low-power edge AI solutions integrated with LoRaWAN connectivity. EMASS’s ECS-DoT AI-enabled system-on-chips (SoCs) will integrate Semtech’s LoRa transceivers, supporting long-range, battery-efficient intelligence for industrial, IoT, and other connected applications. The systems are expected to process data locally, reduce network load, and deliver actionable insights in real time, even in power-constrained environments.

“Combining ECS-DoT's on-device AI with Semtech's LoRaWAN connectivity enables autonomous sensing in environments where traditional solutions can't operate—from remote industrial sites to battery-powered security devices,” said Mark Goranson, CEO of EMASS. “By processing data locally and transmitting only meaningful events, this integration extends battery life and enables real-time decision-making at the edge.”

During CES 2026, EMASS and Semtech are expected to demonstrate reference designs utilizing real-world applications of the integrated technology.

Predictive Maintenance Demo:

ECS-DoT edge AI is paired with Semtech’s LR1121 LoRa transceiver to analyze vibration and environmental sensor data on-device and transmit equipment health indicators over LoRaWAN to a centralized dashboard. The demonstration will showcase ultra-efficient, scalable monitoring for industrial environments.

Security Detection Demo:

ECS-DoT performs real-time audio classification with Semtech’s LR1121. The demonstration will show the transmission of alerts over LoRaWAN for critical acoustic events such as glass breaks and gunshots, delivering fast, reliable detection for next-generation security devices.

The demos will be held at the Semtech Suite (Murano 3201A, Venetian), the LoRa Alliance Booth (North Hall, Stand 10349), and EMASS’s Venetian Suite.

Shahar Feldman, Semtech’s senior director of wireless ICs product marketing commented, “By working with EMASS, we're delivering practical solutions that give engineers the tools to deploy autonomous sensing at scale—whether monitoring remote industrial assets or enabling next-generation security systems.”

To arrange a meeting with EMASS at CES, contact Scott Smyser: [email protected]. For more information, visit https://nanoveu.com/emass/products.

CES 2026 registration

Download the Top 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at CES here.