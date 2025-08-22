Hospitals Adopt Wincomm WMP-22P for EEG-Video Synchronized Monitoring

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm’s WMP-22P allows real-time, mobile EEG diagnostics in ICU and OR settings with a fanless, UL/cUL 60601-1 & IEC 60601-1-2 certified platform for remotely managing medical safety. The 21.5” IP65 rated panel PC is ideal for hospitals wanting to find a solution fitting the demand for digital surgical tools that promote precision, reduce variability, and integrate seamlessly with existing workflows.

Wincomm WMP-22P:

Hot-swappable triple battery system: enabling 8–10 hours of continuous operation on a mobile cart

PCIe x4 expansion slot: to integrate capture and signal processing cards

Multiple I/O (USB/WiFi/LAN) and video inputs: (DP/HDMI) for EEG-video synchronized monitoring

i-Control power/thermal management suite: for reliable long-duration use

Intel vPro: support for remote IT control and software updates

The WMP-22P was recently deployed for EEG neurological diagnostics and was mounted on a battery-powered medical cart with a PCIe card and pre-configured EEG analysis software enabled for real-time visualization, seizure detection, and alerts. For real-time data upload, the system utilizes a 1GbE/2.5GbE LAN that enabled Neurologists to remotely access live EEG readings using secure hospital intranet environments.

Benefits:

Mobile EEG diagnostics for acute neurology cases

Enhanced intraoperative and ICU seizure detection

Reduced infection risk with its antimicrobial housing

Scalable design

For more information, visit wincommusa.com.