Hospitals Adopt Wincomm WMP-22P for EEG-Video Synchronized Monitoring

By Chad Cox

August 22, 2025

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm’s WMP-22P allows real-time, mobile EEG diagnostics in ICU and OR settings with a fanless, UL/cUL 60601-1 & IEC 60601-1-2 certified platform for remotely managing medical safety. The 21.5” IP65 rated panel PC is ideal for hospitals wanting to find a solution fitting the demand for digital surgical tools that promote precision, reduce variability, and integrate seamlessly with existing workflows.

Wincomm WMP-22P:

  • Hot-swappable triple battery system: enabling 8–10 hours of continuous operation on a mobile cart
  • PCIe x4 expansion slot: to integrate capture and signal processing cards
  • Multiple I/O (USB/WiFi/LAN) and video inputs: (DP/HDMI) for EEG-video synchronized monitoring
  • i-Control power/thermal management suite: for reliable long-duration use
  • Intel vPro: support for remote IT control and software updates

The WMP-22P was recently deployed for EEG neurological diagnostics and was mounted on a battery-powered medical cart with a PCIe card and pre-configured EEG analysis software enabled for real-time visualization, seizure detection, and alerts. For real-time data upload, the system utilizes a 1GbE/2.5GbE LAN that enabled Neurologists to remotely access live EEG readings using secure hospital intranet environments.

Benefits:

  • Mobile EEG diagnostics for acute neurology cases
  • Enhanced intraoperative and ICU seizure detection
  • Reduced infection risk with its antimicrobial housing
  • Scalable design

For more information, visit wincommusa.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

