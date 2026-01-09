InnoPhase IoT Highlights Green Tea Studio for Talaria 6 SoCs at CES 2026

Image Credit: InnoPhase IoT

InnoPhase IoT, Inc. showcased its Green Tea Studio (GTS) integrated development ecosystem for its Talaria 6 Family of System-on-Chips (SoCs) during CES 2026. The solution delivers access to existing open-source development environments and third-party software. This allows current MCU applications and solutions to be seamlessly ported while facilitating the development of new IPs.