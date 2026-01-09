Embedded Computing Design

InnoPhase IoT Highlights Green Tea Studio for Talaria 6 SoCs at CES 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 09, 2026

News

Image Credit: InnoPhase IoT

InnoPhase IoT, Inc. showcased its Green Tea Studio (GTS) integrated development ecosystem for its Talaria 6 Family of System-on-Chips (SoCs) during CES 2026. The solution delivers access to existing open-source development environments and third-party software. This allows current MCU applications and solutions to be seamlessly ported while facilitating the development of new IPs.

“The Talaria 6 IoT platform, combined with the innovative and flexible Green Tea Studio, enables our customers, developers, and partners to plug and play with a U.S. based trusted silicon supplier while gaining the benefits of energy efficiency, versatile connectivity, high performance, and enhanced security,” said Dr. Yang Xu, Founder and CEO of InnoPhase IoT.

GTS Highlights:

  • Ready to deploy, utilizing Talaria Core Connectivity Layer (TCCL), along with Highly Flexible Upper Stack MCU Integration
  • Secure Multi-protocol Core Connectivity Layer, supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Zigbee, and Thread
  • Reuse existing MCU applications and port to an ARM Cortex-M33 processor
  • Edge AI Applications are directly ported, from Sensor Peripheral Interface through accelerated CPU processing and Cloud Communication
  • Migration Path to a Trusted, US-based Silicon Supplier
  • PSA Level 2/Level 3 Security with fully Secure Product Lifecycle Management
  • Fully compliant with the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark and the E.U. Cyber Resilience Act

Ideal applications include smart home, building automation, industrial IoT, and medical.

For more information, visit innophaseiot.com/talaria-6-family-of-socs/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

