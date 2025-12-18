CES 2026 Predictions, Zigbee 4.0, and Advanced Flash Controllers

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Editor-in-Chief Ken Briodagh talks with Lancelot Hu, Director of Automotive and Embedded Solutions at Silicon Motion. Hu oversees SMI’s eMMC, UFS, and embedded product lines, and the conversation explores how Silicon Motion supports embedded, industrial, and automotive customers through advanced flash controller technology and complete embedded storage solutions.

Next, Rich is joined by Faisal Bhaiyat, Co-Chair of ZigBee Working Group at the Connectivity Standards Alliance, and a Senior Software Architect with Silicon Labs. The two discuss the latest revision of the ZigBee spec, version 4.0, designed to enhance security and smart energy.

But first, Rich and Ken recap their attendance at CES 2025 and what trends they expect to see in 2026.