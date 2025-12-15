Embedded Computing Design

Arteris Strengthens Semiconductor Security Portfolio with Planned Cycuity Acquisition

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 15, 2025

Image Credit: Arteris

Arteris, Inc. has come to an arrangement to obtain Cycuity, Inc. Cycuity’s technology and knowledge strengthens Arteris’ current product portfolio, allowing engineers to better understand and improve security while transmitting data in chiplets and SoCs.

The procurement is said to address the growing industry concern following the enhanced sophistication of cyberattacks targeting unsecured data moving through semiconductors, from AI data centers to various edge devices.

“In today’s world, where vast amounts of data are traversing every SoC and chiplet, the need for hardware security is at an inflection point. From the AI data center to the expansive array of edge applications such as autonomous driving, aerospace, drones, robotics, consumer electronics, and more, a hardware security foundation is paramount,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Expanding our technology portfolio to include Cycuity’s hardware security assurance products will enable our customers to achieve secure on-chip data movement.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Arteris’ first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

For more information, visit arteris.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

