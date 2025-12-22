Awiros and Intel Power Video AI Platform for Edge to Core

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Awiros

Video and computer vision are the most impactful applications for AI currently in the embedded industry. Manufacturing, Warehousing and Robotics are using computer vision and video in almost every modern use case, while Smart City Safety and Security is almost entirely focused on video data analysis. And these vertical markets need the AI in the embedded computing at the edge to power their applications and use cases.

The use cases and applications are as widely varied as the business segments they service. Video Analytics, Advanced Video Search, Live Video Stream Analysis, Video Summarization, Anomaly Detection, Quality Inspection, Process Optimization, Worker Safety, Operational Efficiency, and Quality Control systems all require video, computer vision, and AI analysis and action for fast, scalable enterprise use cases that can operate in any modern facility.

The Video AI platform by Awiros is the solution to end users’ demand for efficient and scalable Video AI. The platform delivers robust video AI capabilities from edge to core in a unified architecture, Awiros says — a design that strengthens the overall performance.

The Awiros unified platform turns camera feeds into real-time outcomes in the form of safer, more secure facilities, better compliance with regulations and standards, and smoother operations without the need for juggling multiple point tools.

The solution is engineered to standardize video AI across numerous locations, enabling the same application to run simultaneously at the edge and in the data center. This is made possible by compact connectivity gateways equipped with Intel Core Ultra Processors, Intel Core i7 Processors, and Intel Core i9 Processors, that serve the edge sites positioned close to the cameras. Meanwhile, Intel Xeon servers off-site can manage the scaling from a central control point to hundreds of streams.

Awiros leverages Intel’s OpenVINO Toolkit to optimize inference and deliver higher camera density and consistent responses. Through the Awiros’ AppStack, the company helps customers to add use cases like PPE, intrusion, occupancy, queue analytics, fire/smoke detection, forklift safety, and much more, all from a single platform with health monitoring and role-based controls. Awiros has customers using its Video AI platform at airports, smart cities, factories, and warehouses to deploy and scale AI for video consistently, repeatably, and at scale.

The Intel computational and management power also allows Awiros to offer INT8/FP16 Inference, Edge-Core Sync, Integrated GPU, and AI Compact Edge Nodes. Powered by Intel technology, Awiros can deliver fast, low-jitter inference, quiet, efficient, small form-factor edge nodes built on Intel hardware, and a unified code path from edge to core to reduce porting and upkeep.

In summary, the Awiros platform makes AI Video more than useful — it becomes indispensable.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series outlining Intel’s AI Edge initiative. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These are designed to help partners integrate AI into existing infrastructure and help them to jumpstart development and to increase trust in their system performance and security.

Intel is collaborating with its software partners to create and optimize AI for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Intel is working with its hardware platforms to specify Intel AI Edge systems that allow for best-fit AI performance for key AI edge workloads and are available in a variety of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, visit Intel Edge AI.