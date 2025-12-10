Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The CSA Ushers in ZigBee 4.0 | CSA

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

December 10, 2025

Podcast

Embedded Executive: The CSA Ushers in ZigBee 4.0 | CSA

There’s no moss gathering under the Connectivity Stands Alliance, as the group recently announced the latest rev of the ZigBee spec, version 4.0. This new version enhances the security efforts from the previous generation, and also takes a hard look at smart energy in the latest devices. 

One of the keys, as you’ll hear, is the backward compatibility that’s been maintained. Faisal Bhaiyat, the Co-Chair of ZigBee Working Group, Connectivity Standards Alliance, and also a Senior Software Architect with Silicon Labs, fills me in on the details on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Analog & Power
Optimizing LDO Headroom Control with a Current Referenced Switching Regulator Design—Part 1: Noise Sources, Impact, and Strategies

December 2, 2025

MORE
Automotive
The Open AD Kit Blueprint is Accelerating SDV Development Across the Industry

December 9, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: AAEON
AAEON’s BOXER-8651AI-PLUS Offers Rugged Jetson Orin NX AI Computing with JetPack 6.2

December 10, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
A Comprehensive Digital Twin Environment and Semiconductor Lifecycle Management Can Ensure Reliable Data-Center Operations

November 24, 2025

MORE