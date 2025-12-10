Embedded Computing Design

AAEON’s BOXER-8651AI-PLUS Offers Rugged Jetson Orin NX AI Computing with JetPack 6.2

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 10, 2025

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced the fanless embedded AI system, its BOXER-8651AI-PLUS leveraging either an 8GB or 16GB NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module with Super Mode. The platform manages up to 157 TOPS of AI performance alongside NVIDIA Jetpack 6.2 support.

Front access I/O includes four USB 3.2 Gen 2, one RJ-45 for Gigabit Ethernet, and a HDMI port. Rear I/O include a DB-9 port for both RS-232 (Rx/Tx/CTS/RTS) and CANBus FD, and a DIO port.

Expansion options include an M.2 3052 B-Key for an M.2 2242 B+M-Key SSD, which acts as the system’s default storage option. This can also support 5G module integration. According to the company, alternative wireless expansion can be found in the form of an M.2 2230 E-Key slot, designed for Wi-Fi module integration, as well as through a SIM card slot.

The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS has a 12V to 24V power input range and operates between -25°C to 55°C with enhanced anti-vibration and shock resistance making it ideal for harsh environments.

Due to it being equipped with an onboard TPM 2.0 chip and out-of-band management support, AAEON believes the solution is appropriate for deployment as both a standalone system or as a scalable edge node within larger edge deployment ecosystems.

For more information, visit www.aaeon.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

