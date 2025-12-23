Greenliant Samples NVMe NANDrive EX Series BGA SSDs for Mission-Critical Applications

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

December 23, 2025

Image Credit: Greenliant

Greenliant recently acknowledged that its small form factor (16mm x 20mm) NVMe NANDrive EX Series ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs) are being sampled in industrial, aerospace, and mission critical programs.

The GLS85LE NVMe NANDrive is designed using Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology offering reliable data storage in challenging environments. Data security features include OPAL-compliant AES-256 hardware encryption, Hardware Crypto Erase (HCE), and Secure Erase.

The NVMe NANDrive EX Series delivers 75,000, 150,000 or 400,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles (up to 17,800 TeraBytes Written (TBW)) with an operating temperature range of -40 to +95 degrees Celsius.

According to the press release, Greenliant is also currently testing early production units of its industrial temperature NVMe NANDrive PX Series using industry standard 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) NAND and providing endurance of 5,000 P/E cycles (up to 6,700 TBW). 

For more information, visit https://www.greenliant.com/NVMe-BGA-SSD.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

