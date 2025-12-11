APLEX Introduces IP66/IP69K NuTAM-9E Touch Panel PC for Food, Chemical, and Pharma Automation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: APLEX APLEX Technology Inc. released its NuTAM series presenting the stainless-steel, fanless touch panel PC NuTAM-9E leveraging Intel Core Ultra 5/7 processors. Built on the Intel 4 compute tile technology, the Core Ultra features a hybrid architecture of Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores), integrated CPU, Intel Arc GPU, and NPU capabilities. The solution comes in three display sizes including 15”, 17”, and 21.5” TFT-LCD.

The NuTAM-9E supports DDR5-5600MHz 262-pin SO-DIMM up to 48GB, and 1 x M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe x4) slot and 1 x 2.5" STAT-III space for flexible storage expansion. I/O includes 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x COM, and 1 x 2.5GbE LAN, with optional blanks supporting 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 x 2.5GbE LAN, 1 x COM port, and 1 x HDMI.

Wireless communication is provided by Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, LTE, and 5G modules via M.2 slots, along with optional RFID and 8MP camera modules.

The NuTAM-9E is IP66/IP69K compliant and able to withstand high-pressure water jets up to 100 bars at 80°C. Additionally, wireless antenna covers and M12 connectors are available to prevent bending damage and water ingress. APLEX also offers optional IP67 extension cables and adapters for use in harsh environments.It is ideal for applications where cleanliness is critical including food and beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical.

For more information, visit aplex.com/index.php/product/list/stainless_steel_panel_pc/nutam_-_9e_series_---_intel_core_ultra.