iDEAL’s SuperQ MOSFET Delivers 800A SCWC, Redefining Safety in 72V+ Battery Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ​​​​​​​iDEAL Semiconductor iDEAL Semiconductor introduced its SuperQ MOSFET technology, a solution built to answer the challenge of critical safety and efficiency trade-off in high-voltage (72V and higher) battery management systems (BMS). According to the press release, the company promotes this new platform as having set a new industry benchmark for short-circuit withstand capability (SCWC), a fundamental safety metric for the BMS discharge switch.

“In high-energy packs, robustness is non-negotiable. Traditional MOSFET designs are forced to compromise between achieving ultra-low RDS(on) for efficiency and the structural integrity needed to survive a massive short-circuit current,” said Dr. Phil Rutter VP of Design at iDEAL Semiconductor. “The SuperQ™ platform eliminates this compromise. Our proprietary cell structure delivers the market’s lowest on-resistance alongside a safety margin that is simply unmatched, giving designers the confidence to build smaller, more reliable, and lower-cost battery systems.”

Internal testing showed that the SuperQ has a significant performance advantage when assessing the iS15M2R5S1T (150V, 2.5mΩ, TOLL package) against a leading competitor.

Testing Results:

Company / Product Voltage RDS(on) SCWC (peak)

iDEAL SuperQ (iS15M2R5S1T) 150V 2.5mΩ 800A

Leading Competitor 150V 2.5mΩ 580A

The SuperQ exhibited 1.4 times higher short-circuit failure capability than its nearest competitor. iDEAL Semiconductor shared that the high-achieving performance is do to a proprietary cell structure featuring a wider conduction region optimizing power density and structural integrity under extreme stress.

Benefits:

Component Reduction

SuperQ handles a notably higher short-circuit current, engineers can use up to 50% fewer MOSFETs in parallel to meet safety standards

Cost Savings

Reducing the component count decreases Bill of Materials (BOM) and simplifies board layout

Efficiency

Consistent ultra-low RDS(on) of 2.5mΩ reduces conduction losses, extending battery life and shrinking thermal management needs

The SuperQ portfolio is available immediately with devices up to 200V, providing solutions for battery platforms ranging from 72V to over 144V.

For a white paper on utilization in battery management systems, visit https://idealsemi.com/battery-management/.

For more nformation visit www.idealsemi.com.