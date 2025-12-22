Microelectronics US 2026 to Unite Semiconductor, Photonics, and Embedded Systems Leaders in Austin

Microelectronics US 2026 will be held from April 22–23 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. Registration for the event is now open, and it is expected to bring together experts from leaders in semiconductors, photonics, and embedded systems with a goal to accelerate collaboration across design, manufacturing, and innovation.

Robert Quinn, Founder of Quinn's Media, commented, "The semiconductor industry runs on relationships and trust. Events like Microelectronics US are invaluable because they bring together the people actually making decisions and solving problems on the ground."

According to the press release, more than 5,000 attendees, over 150 exhibitors, and 130 speakers are anticipated. The programs will align with the CHIPS and Science Act and hopes to accelerate collaboration amongst innovators, manufacturers, and policymakers. Focus will be deep into supply chain resilience, advanced manufacturing, secure embedded systems, and workforce development.

Microelectronics US has appointed an Advisory Board featuring leaders from Intel, AWS, Honeywell, Nokia, MBDA, Texas State University and CORNERSTONE

Michael Adeniya, Group Event Director at IQPC Exhibitions, said, "We're building Microelectronics US as a space where the people shaping America's microelectronics future can connect, collaborate and make decisions that matter. The Advisory Board brings together deep cross-sector expertise - ensuring the event reflects the challenges, innovation and opportunities driving this critical industry."

Attendees will witness technical sessions, keynote talks, a Startup Launchpad, Skills Zone, and networking receptions designed to turn discussion into collaboration.

All tickets are free, with Access All Areas, General Access and Student Pass options available.

