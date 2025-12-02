Embedded Computing Design

TeleCANesis Announces Embedded Connectivity Toolkit Built on QNX

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

December 02, 2025

Ottawa, Canada – TeleCANesis announced an embedded software environment for teams developing smart industrial, medical, and mobility products. The solution is designed to help interconnect system nodes using standardized communication interfaces and protocols, and is built on the QNX Operating System (OS), a high-performance, real-time operating system designed for mission-critical embedded systems like those within robotics, medical devices, industrial controls, and more. 

The environment provides a graphical web-based design application, a VSCode extension for editing and integration, and a runtime core for real-time control and connectivity. Engineers can define their required connections at a high level and let the tools work out the interactions between nodes, generating code automatically. The tools support a wide range of bus standards, communication protocols, and HMI frameworks, which handle everything needed for translating between the different communication models.

Customers can access the tools online, bundled with an engineering support package that provides individual attention from TeleCANesis specialists to help understand the tools and integrate with their workflow.

Comprising three main elements, system architects can take advantage of TeleCANesis Hub, the web-based drag-and-drop GUI, using built-in templates to quickly perform hardware configuration and bus layout. TeleCANesis Builder, the VSCode extension, provides a signal explorer and routing visualization for software engineers, automates the generation of test cases and endpoint bindings, and integrates into typical work environments. The runtime core, TeleCANesis Engine, provides real-time control and connectivity.

Fig.1: TeleCANesis Hub uses automated code generation to create bindings for HMI, service, and application endpoints, and allows developers to easily configure hardware, bus layouts, protocol mapping, and message routing.

Engineers can use TeleCANesis to facilitate designs using a wide range of hardware buses, including CAN, SPI, I2C, RS485, Ethernet, Bluetooth Low Energy, and LoRa. There is support for popular industrial protocols, including JSON, MQTT, Modbus, J1939, ZeroMQ, Protobuf, and ISOBUS, and HMI frameworks including Crank Storyboard, DiSTI GL Studio, Flutter, Slint, Qt, and Unity.

For more information about TeleCANesis, visit: https://www.telecanesis.com/

Tiera Oliver

