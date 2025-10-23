Newark Launches The DevKit HQ for Embedded Evaluation Boards, Kits, and Tools

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

PHOENIX — October 23, 2025: Newark, an Avnet company, launched The DevKit HQ, a new online resource to bring together evaluation boards, development kits, single-board computers (SBCs), tools, and technical documents in one place.

A recent survey was conducted on the element14 Community and fielded to 441 respondents between July 28 and August 8. The survey found that finding the right development kit is a big challenge for engineering professionals, and many engineers rely on kits to explore new technologies before starting projects. The survey also showed that engineers value standard interfaces and extensibility, often combining or modifying multiple kits to build prototypes and proof-of-concept designs.

The DevKit HQ is designed to address these needs by providing a single destination to discover, compare, and select solutions from leading semiconductor and hardware suppliers.

The site enables engineers to find the latest development kits and modular solutions by application, along with available demo and application software. Engineers can also locate evaluation boards that match a supplier’s product family or series.

Additionally, the site features each kit’s datasheets, application notes, training videos, reference designs, and more. Together, these resources help engineers accelerate design decisions and drive innovation across various applications, including AI, IoT, sensors, wireless, motor control, and power management.

“Our mission is to make life easier for design engineers,” said Richard Diaz, Vice President of Sales at Newark. “With The DevKit HQ, we’ve created the leading destination where they can search development kits by application as well as explore new technologies, experiment with the latest kits, and move from idea to prototype faster, freeing up more time to focus on innovation.

The DevKit HQ is now live.

For more information, visit: https://www.newark.com/devkit-hq.

