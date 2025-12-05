Toradex Launches OSM and Lino CoM Families Featuring NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 Processors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Toradex

Toradex introduced two new Computer on Module (CoM) families, OSM and Lino. The additions extend Toradex’s portfolio with modules leveraging NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 processors including models OSM iMX93, OSM iMX91, Lino iMX93, and Lino iMX91.

The NXP i.MX 93 is designed for Edge AI and Industrial IoT applications. It offers a 0.5 TOPS NPU, aiding entry-level HW accelerated on-device machine learning for smart sensing, analytics, and industrial intelligence.

Both the OSM and Lino series operate at a temperature range between -40°C to +85°C delivering consistency in space-constrained industrial environments.

For more information, visit toradex.com/news/lino-osm-imx91-imx93-launch.