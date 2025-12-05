Embedded Computing Design

Toradex Launches OSM and Lino CoM Families Featuring NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 Processors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 05, 2025

News

Toradex Launches OSM and Lino CoM Families Featuring NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 Processors
Image Credit: Toradex

Toradex introduced two new Computer on Module (CoM) families, OSM and Lino. The additions extend Toradex’s portfolio with modules leveraging NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 91 processors including models OSM iMX93, OSM iMX91, Lino iMX93, and Lino iMX91.

The NXP i.MX 93 is designed for Edge AI and Industrial IoT applications. It offers a 0.5 TOPS NPU, aiding entry-level HW accelerated on-device machine learning for smart sensing, analytics, and industrial intelligence.

Both the OSM and Lino series operate at a temperature range between -40°C to +85°C delivering consistency in space-constrained industrial environments.

For more information, visit toradex.com/news/lino-osm-imx91-imx93-launch.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Processing
Analog & Power
Optimizing LDO Headroom Control with a Current Referenced Switching Regulator Design—Part 1: Noise Sources, Impact, and Strategies

December 2, 2025

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Embedded Executive: Latest Threat in the Digital Age: Candidates May Not Be Who They Claim | Webster

December 3, 2025

MORE
Automotive
SOAFEE Blueprint: VicOne Drives Vehicle Cybersecurity with Edge AI

November 10, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE