ATTEND to Showcase Next-Generation FAKRA and Mini-FAKRA RF Series at embedded world North America 2025

ATTEND released its ISO 20860-1/2, SAE/USCAR-2, and USCAR-17 compliant FAKRA and Mini-FAKRA RF connector and cable assembly series designed for stable signal transmission in automotive telematics, ADAS, and industrial wireless systems.

The portfolio features a variety of RF connectors and customizable cable assemblies with high-frequency support up to 15 GHz (Mini-FAKRA), robust plastic housings, and advanced mechanical coding ensuring secure and precise connections in rugged environments.

Utilizing the solutions relieves the challenge of signal degradation, connector mismating, and limited installation space. The FAKRA and Mini-FAKRA addresses the issues with vigorous environmental resistance, 13-color coding, and a compact footprint, delivering up to 80 percent space savings with Mini-FAKRA compared to standard versions. Supported are single, dual, and quad port configurations to accommodate diverse installation needs across automotive and IIoT platforms.

“During development, we validated both FAKRA and Mini-FAKRA series for signal stability and mechanical durability under varying application demands,” said Leon Hung, Product Manager at ATTEND. “Standard FAKRA offers strong mating reliability and broad compatibility, while Mini-FAKRA achieves up to 80% size reduction for compact modules. Both series passed full –40°C to +105°C temperature testing and consistently maintained signal integrity above 6 GHz, ensuring dependable performance and flexible integration in harsh automotive and industrial environments.”

Applications:

Automotive Telematics and Infotainment

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Industrial Wireless Communication Systems

AGVs, AMRs, and IIoT Platforms

Agricultural and Heavy Transportation Equipment

Attend with showcase its automotive-grade FAKRA & Mini-FAKRA RF series at embedded world North America 2025.

For more information, visit attend.com.tw/en/product.php?act=list&cid=211.

