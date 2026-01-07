Embedded Computing Design

CES 2026: AAEON Unveils BOXER-8742AI Built on NVIDIA Jetson T4000

Image Credit: AAEON

CES 2026 saw the introduction of the NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, and with it, the announcement of AAEON’s development timeline (expected to be available in Q2 of 2026) for its BOXER-8742AI, built on the T4000 module. AAEON commented that its BOXER-8742AI delivers features designed to operate production-ready performance, massive AI compute, and sensor capabilities for physical AI applications in integrated fanless embedded AI systems.

System highlights include four RJ-45 LAN ports with PoE function, an RJ-45 port supporting 5GbE speed, DB-9 and DB-15 ports offering CANBus, DIO, and RS-232/422/485 interfaces, as well as four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

“We are constantly striving to bring platforms featuring the newest and most advanced NVIDIA technologies to our customers, and with the announcement of NVIDIA Jetson T4000 module, we intend to fully leverage the major advancements of NVIDIA Jetson Thor series,” said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON’s Smart Platform Business Unit. “We believe we are entering a new era in which developers looking to unlock new possibilities for a range of vertical markets have access to platforms designed specifically to cater to them, accelerating time-to-market while also boosting what their applications can achieve,” Hsueh added.

Leveraging NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the solution provides up to 4x higher AI compute with enhanced energy efficacy and real-time logic abilities all in a form factor measuring 210mm x 164.2mm x 74mm.

The BOXER-8742AI is ideal for smart factory automation, AMR, and AI-assisted roadside unit solutions.

For more information, visit aaeon.com/en/product/detail/ai-edge-solutions-boxer-8742ai.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Topic Tags
Automotive
