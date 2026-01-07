Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Everything You Need To Know About Wi-Fi | Infineon

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

January 07, 2026

Sponsored Podcast

Embedded Executive: Everything You Need To Know About Wi-Fi | Infineon

It’s time for an update on Wi-Fi. On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, we take a look at what’s the latest, what’s coming, what’s real, and what’s not so real, all as it pertains to Wi-Fi. 

To get answers to these questions, I spoke with Sivaram Trikutam, Senior Vice President of Wireless Products at Infineon Technologies. Sivaram and I went through the latest protocols to understand how things like range, power, frequency, and bandwidth will change (or not) going forward. 

To that end, Infineon just launched its latest Wi-Wi-Fi transceiver, the AIROC ACW741x product family, which the company claims is the industry's first 20-MHz tri-radio device optimized for IoT applications.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Networking & 5G - Short-Range Wireless/PAN
Automotive
Image Credit: Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

December 15, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Everything You Need To Know About Wi-Fi | Infineon

January 7, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE