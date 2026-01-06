Ambarella Showcases CV7 Edge AI Vision SoC at CES 2026

Image Credit: Ambarella Ambarella, Inc. is highlighting its CV7 edge AI vision system-on-chip (SoC) at CES 2026. The solution is built for a variety of AI applications including AI-based 8K consumer products, multi-imager enterprise security cameras, robotics, industrial automation, and high-performance video conferencing devices.

It is engineered for multi-stream automotive designs, particularly those running CNNs and transformer-based networks at the edge, including AI vision gateways and hubs in fleet video telematics, 360-degree surround-view and video-recording applications, and passive driver assistance systems (ADAS). The CV7 supports simultaneous processing of multiple video streams up to 8Kp60.

Relating to the prior generation, the CV7 consumes 20 percent less power due to Samsung’s 4nm process technology, which is Ambarella’s first on this node. The CV7 is developed to utilize Ambarella’s algorithm-first design philosophy to proficiently manage all processing tasks concurrently.

The CV7 combines Ambarella’s proprietary AI accelerator, image signal processor (ISP), and video encoding with Arm cores, I/Os and other functions. AI performance leverages Ambarella’s proprietary, third-generation CVflow AI accelerator, with more than 2.5x AI performance over the previous-generation CV5 SoC.

The SoC delivers enhanced image signal processing including high dynamic range (HDR), dewarping for fisheye cameras, and 3D motion-compensated temporal filtering (MCTF) resulting in image quality in low light, down to 0.01 Lux and improved HDR for video and images. It has a max video encode of a single 4Kp240 stream, or dual 8Kp30. For security cameras, the solution supports over 4x 4Kp30 with multiple streams, as well as the latest transformer-based AI networks and vision-language models (VLMs).

The CV7’s on-chip general-purpose processing was also upgraded to a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73, offering 2x higher CPU performance over the previous SoC. Additionally, its 64-bit DRAM interface provides a significant improvement in available DRAM bandwidth compared to the CV5.

“Joining our wide portfolio of edge AI SoCs, with more than 39 million shipped to date, the CV7 enables consumer and enterprise security camera developers to deliver the most advanced imaging features and the highest edge AI performance, for improved video analytics and higher image quality in their next-generation products,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO of Ambarella.

According to the company, the CV7 SoC samples are available now, and being demonstrated at Ambarella’s invitation-only exhibition during CES. For more information or to schedule a demo during the show, please contact ambarella.com/products/aiot-industrial-robotics.

For more information, visit ambarella.com.

