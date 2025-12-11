New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: RunSafe Security

RunSafe Security recently released its 2025 report, AI in Embedded Systems: AI is Here. Security Isn’t. The report focuses on how AI use is expanding across embedded software development. It offers insights into what the data indicates for engineering, product, and security leaders who are integrating AI into workflows.

The survey consisted of more than 200 experts throughout the US, UK, and Germany who work on embedded systems in critical infrastructure. Revealed in the report was that AI-generated code is currently progressing in medical devices, industrial control systems, automotive platforms, and energy infrastructure.

Joseph M. Saunders, Founder and CEO of RunSafe Security commented, “Our report reveals an industry at an inflection point, where transformation is happening faster than security practices have evolved. Organizations that navigate it successfully will be those that maintain the same rigor with AI-generated code that they’ve traditionally applied to human-written code while also recognizing that AI introduces new patterns, risks, and security requirements. At RunSafe Security, we provide greater visibility into software and risk so organizations can properly manage their security while deploying AI in embedded systems.”

Key Findings from RunSafe Security’s Report:

80.5% of respondents currently use AI tools in embedded development

83.5% have deployed AI-generated code to production systems

93.5% expect usage to increase over the next two years

53% of respondents cited security as their top concern with AI-generated code

73% rated cybersecurity risk as moderate or higher

91% of respondents plan to increase investment in embedded software security over the next two years

60% already use runtime protections to address memory safety vulnerabilities

To download the full 2025 AI in Embedded Systems Report: AI Is Here. Security Isn’t, visit runsafesecurity.com/resources/press-releases/2025-embedded-ai-report/.