CES 2026: Telit Cinterion Partners with Nokia to Deliver AI-Driven Mission-Critical Communications at the Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Telit Telit Cinterion mentioned it will collaborate with Nokia to deliver mission-critical and heavy industries with innovative mission-critical communication and in-network compute capabilities. The partnership will integrate Telit Cinterion’s cellular, satellite, and Wi-Fi communication modules with Nokia’s Cognitive Digital Mine (CDM) platform.

Nokia’s CDM platform utilizes AI and digital twins to promote edge computing allowing real-time decision making within deployed devices including in-vehicle. The platform is built on Black Box technology, a compute and connectivity engine designed for harsh industrial environments.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for mission-critical industries,” said Lelio di Martino, Cognitive Digital Mine General Manager at Nokia. “By integrating Telit Cinterion’s most advanced communication modules with Nokia’s Physical Agentic AI, Digital Twin capabilities, and in-network computing platform of the CDM Black box, we are setting the foundation for the next decade of industrial autonomy. Together, we are delivering a resilient, future-proof roadmap for industries that must operate safely, sustainably and without interruption.”

According to the press release, the Black Box uses AI for tasks such as dynamically bonding dual 5G links, switching across triple Wi-Fi radios, or falling back to satellite, all based on SLA requirements.

Nokia will integrate Telit Cinterion’s latest modules for 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6/7, and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) enabling smart, self-optimizing machines and systems capable of sensing, deciding, and acting locally, even when disconnected from the cloud.

“Our collaboration with Nokia brings two innovation roadmaps together to transform how mission-critical operations run in the real world,” said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO of Telit Cinterion. “Telit Cinterion’s advanced 5G, Wi-Fi, and NTN modules, purpose-built for harsh and remote environments, combined with Nokia’s CDM architecture, create a unique platform that enables customers to deploy AI-driven connectivity and edge intelligence at scale. We are proud to enable the technologies that power the industries shaping global infrastructure.”

The collaboration will be highlighted at CES 2026 from January 6-9. Visit the Telit Cinterion at Booth #10662 to learn more.

For more information, visit telit.com/.