Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Once Again, You MUST Implement Security | Thistle Technologies

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

March 18, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Once Again, You MUST Implement Security | Thistle Technologies

You’ve heard it over and over—you must incorporate security into your design. And in most cases, that’s happening today. But the task can still be somewhat daunting. That’s where a vendor like Thistle Technologies comes into play. They can make the integration far easier than you might have expected. 

Hear why and how from the company’s Founder and CEO, Window Synder, who has seen far more than most of us when it comes to security. Window was this week’s guest on the Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Security
Analog & Power
Nanopower Announces Volume Production of nPZero Power-Saving IC

March 16, 2026

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: TASKING
The Road from embedded world: TASKING Showcased Integrated Compile-Debug-Test Workflow for Safety-Critical Embedded Systems

March 16, 2026

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek DSP522 Compact Signage Player Combines Quad 4K Output, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E

March 17, 2026

MORE
Networking & 5G
Qualcomm Announces 5G-Advanced Leap with Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF

March 4, 2026

MORE