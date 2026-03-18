Embedded Executive: Once Again, You MUST Implement Security | Thistle Technologies

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

You’ve heard it over and over—you must incorporate security into your design. And in most cases, that’s happening today. But the task can still be somewhat daunting. That’s where a vendor like Thistle Technologies comes into play. They can make the integration far easier than you might have expected.

Hear why and how from the company’s Founder and CEO, Window Synder, who has seen far more than most of us when it comes to security. Window was this week’s guest on the Embedded Executives podcast.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich