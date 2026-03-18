Embedded Executive: Once Again, You MUST Implement Security | Thistle Technologies
March 18, 2026
Podcast
You’ve heard it over and over—you must incorporate security into your design. And in most cases, that’s happening today. But the task can still be somewhat daunting. That’s where a vendor like Thistle Technologies comes into play. They can make the integration far easier than you might have expected.
Hear why and how from the company’s Founder and CEO, Window Synder, who has seen far more than most of us when it comes to security. Window was this week’s guest on the Embedded Executives podcast.