embedded world Germany 2026 Best-in-Show: Nominees

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the following categories:

AI & Machine Learning

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

Dev Tools, Software & OS

HMI Touch Screens

HPC/ Data Center

IoT & Connectivity

Memory & Storage

MEMS, Sensors & Wearables

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

Security

Test & Measurement

Wireless

AI & Machine Learning:

Altera’s AI assist sensor solutions enable low latency plus performance, security, and I/O interfaces for real-time applications. The FPGA implements pre-processing, filtering, fusing, and moving data to the GPU for image signal processing (ISP) and AI. The Holoscan Sensor Bridge reference design features low-latency 4K camera ingest, Agilex 5 FPGA’s integrated MIPI D-PHY ingests camera data & replicates 6 streams (capable up to 28 MIPI streams), NVIDIA Hololink IP in the FPGA packetizes frames and uses GPUDirect RDMA transfers directly to GPU memory via 25G Ethernet, and Holoscan operators implement the ISP & AI inference.

The Ambarella CV7 is a next-generation 4nm edge AI vision system-on-chip delivering industry-leading AI performance per watt with simultaneous multi-stream video processing up to 8Kp60. Powered by Ambarella’s third-generation CVflow AI accelerator, CV7 supports CNNs and transformer-based networks running concurrently. The highly integrated SoC combines advanced ISP, video encoding, Arm Cortex-A73 CPUs, and extensive I/O in a single chip, enabling superior image quality, ultra-low-light performance down to 0.01 lux, and significantly reduced power consumption for AIoT, automotive, security, robotics, and consumer imaging applications.

Connect Tech: Falcon Vehicle System

Falcon Vehicle System from Connect Tech, a global leader in embedded and Edge AI computing, is a production-ready, IP67-rated Edge AI platform powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, purpose-built for agriculture, construction, and mining. Engineered for direct vehicle integration, Falcon enables Physical AI in the field and on modern construction sites with real-time perception, decision-making, and autonomous control at the Edge. Proven with leading heavy equipment OEMs, Falcon delivers sustained AI performance in motion through a rugged, fanless architecture designed to withstand dust, vibration, moisture, and extreme temperatures in demanding environments.

ECS-DoT is an AI-enabled SoC for power-efficient, real-time edge processing. Built for rapid-wake sensor processing in power-constrained devices, it integrates a RISC-V CPU, NPU, sensor hub, and on-chip memory within an event-driven architecture. This enables near-instantaneous inference latency and sub-milliwatt operation. By processing audio, motion, and environmental data locally, ECS-DoT supports continuous functions such as wake-word detection and activity recognition with minimal battery drain or cloud reliance. Optimized for wearables, drones, and embedded systems, it delivers more intelligence per watt, extending uptime while maintaining real-time performance.

The Tiny Titan Pluto XZU20 is an ultra-compact, high-performance embedded intelligence module powered by AMD Zynq UltraScale+ technology. With a mini form factor, measuring only 30 × 30 mm, Pluto combines embedded intelligence and portability, accelerating the development of compact, low-power applications. Suitable for robotics, medical smart devices, industrial controls, and sensing and vision systems, this tiny but powerful SoC delivers embedded intelligence at the edge. It enables real-time image and data processing directly on the device, reducing latency, bandwidth usage, and cloud dependence - reflecting Enclustra’s focus as an Edge Solutions company.

Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk APEX-X200

Innodisk APEX-X200 is a compact industrial AI system integrating an Intel Core Ultra processor and NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU in a desktop chassis. Featuring PCIe Gen5 x16 bandwidth, up to 10,752 CUDA cores, 336 Tensor cores, and 96GB DDR5 memory, it delivers exceptional AI inference performance at the edge. Designed for on-prem LLM, vision AI, and industrial automation, the platform eliminates cloud dependency — reducing latency, enhancing data privacy, and lowering deployment cost while bringing data-center-level AI capability to space-constrained industrial environments.

RiseLink BK7259 is a unified Edge AI platform that integrates heterogeneous compute, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, multimedia processing, and an Arm Ethos-U65 NPU into a single low-power MCU architecture. Designed for the shift from connected devices to intelligent terminals, BK7259 enables real-time vision, audio, and control processing directly on-device, reducing latency, improving privacy, and eliminating multi-chip complexity. With integrated GPU, video pipeline, and secure local inference, BK7259 allows developers to build AI companions, smart HMI, wearables, and industrial edge systems using one unified silicon platform — accelerating development while redefining performance-per-watt for Edge AI applications.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

The ADLINK EMP-100-IMX8 is an industrial-grade, palm-sized fanless platform powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus. Designed for space-constrained edge computing, it features built-in 2.3 TOPS AI/ML acceleration and dual 1GbE LAN with TSN support for deterministic communication. The system offers a versatile 12-24V DC input, a 4K HDMI output, and robust storage via 32GB eMMC and Micro SD. Its solid-state, fanless architecture ensures 24/7 reliability in harsh environments, providing a highly expandable foundation for HMI, smart infrastructure, and automated gateways with Linux and Windows support.

ARBOR Technology Inc.: COMX-A300

COMX-A300 is a high-performance COM-HPC Client Size A module powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Arrow Lake/Meteor Lake U/H series). Designed for next-generation embedded and edge applications, it delivers exceptional computing and graphics performance with Intel Xe LPG GPU supporting up to four 4K displays. The module supports dual-channel DDR5 memory up to 96GB at 6400MT/s, ensuring fast data handling and efficient multitasking. With flexible I/O expansion including 2.5GbE, PCIe Gen5, USB4, USB3.2 Gen2, and SATA3.0, plus a wide 8.5V~20V input range, the COMX-A300 offers outstanding scalability and power efficiency for advanced embedded solutions.

The ASRock Industrial iEP-5010G-DCN is a fanless industrial IoT controller designed as a stable platform for hazardous and harsh industrial environments. Powered by the Intel® Atom® x6425RE processor, it features flexible IOs, FDO-enabled deployment, and IEC-61499 open automation. Designed for extreme conditions, the system supports -40~70°C wide operating temperatures, high-altitude deployment up to 3000 meters, wide-range DC power input, and long-term lifecycle availability. Certified for IECEx, UL C1D2, and ATEX Zone 2, and compliant with EIA-364-65A Class IIIA (G3 conformal coating) and IEC 62443-aligned security design, it is purpose-built for oil and gas, chemical, and mining applications worldwide.

Darveen’s SPC-9150 redefines hygienic industrial HMI design for frequent washdown environments. This IP69K-rated stainless steel panel PC integrates a seamless, weld-free enclosure with an integrated molded back cover to enhance structural strength while eliminating contamination points. Fully sealed M12 I/O and a crevice-free architecture enable reliable operation under close-range, high-pressure, high-temperature cleaning. Designed for mission-critical control in food, pharmaceutical, and chemical processing, SPC-9150 delivers a clean-by-design approach that simplifies sanitation without compromising industrial performance. Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WW9Wbdu5EOg

IBASE Technology Inc: ACS313 Advanced Edge Control System

The ACS313 is a fanless compact edge computer powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, delivering high-performance computing with dual-channel DDR5 memory support. Designed for versatile edge deployments, it features triple 2.5GbE LAN, six USB 3.2 ports, isolated COM interfaces, and dual USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alternate Mode supporting up to 60W power delivery per port. With HDMI, dual DP++, and USB-C video outputs, it supports up to four independent displays. Four internal M.2 sockets enable storage and 4G/5G expansion, while TPM 2.0 security, voltage protection, and flexible DIN rail or wall mounting ensure reliable industrial operation.

The ASB100-PI800 is an ultra-compact, palm-sized fanless edge computer engineered to deliver industrial-grade performance in extremely space-limited environments. Powered by the Intel® Atom x7433RE processor, it provides efficient real-time computing within a rugged 133 mm footprint. Designed for reliability and flexibility, it integrates dual 2.5GbE LAN, versatile USB and COM connectivity, TPM 2.0 security, dual display outputs, and dual M.2 expansion for wireless and storage scalability. Its silent, fanless architecture reduces maintenance while enabling stable operation in demanding edge environments such as automation, infrastructure monitoring, and embedded control systems.

Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk EGPL-T2F1 High-speed LAN Module

EGPL-T2F1 is a compact M.2 to dual 10GbE SFP+ network module, purpose-built for space-constrained embedded and edge systems. Powered by the Intel X710 controller, it delivers high-throughput, low-latency networking with support for DPDK and SR-IOV to accelerate data-intensive workloads. Its innovative daughter-board architecture enables easy integration into diverse system designs, while support for optical and DAC modules ensures deployment versatility. With industrial reliability and enterprise-grade performance, EGPL-T2F1 enables next-generation Edge AI, smart manufacturing, and high-speed data aggregation applications.

Innodisk’s EXEC-Q911 is a complete starter kit featuring a COM-HPC Mini Module and carrier board for immediate development and evaluation. The module is powered by Qualcomm’s latest innovation—the Dragonwing IQ-9075 SoC—to deliver 100 TOPS AI computing power with exceptional power efficiency. Combined with Innodisk’s customization and the self-developed IQ Studio software toolkit, the EXEC-Q911 delivers a rapid time-to-market solution. By providing ready-to-use AI models, including multi-channel object detection and VLM, it empowers customers to quickly validate concepts and accelerate the transition from prototyping to edge deployment.

Designed for long-distance vision applications, Innodisk’s GMSL2 3MP Fixed Focus Camera Module delivers low-latency image transmission across distances of up to 15 meters. Encased in an IP69K-rated rugged housing, it ensures reliable performance in harsh outdoor or on-the-move environments. Equipped with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and LFM (LED Flicker Mitigation) features, the EV3F-ZSM1-RXCF enhances image clarity and stability under extreme lighting conditions. Fully compatible with NVIDIA Jetson Orin, the camera integrates all these strengths to provide an ideal vision solution for mobility, robotics, and industrial applications.

The Vecow TGS-2000 is the market's first stackable AI PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake). Delivering 100 platform TOPS, it masters localized AI inference in a space-efficient NUC-sized form factor. Its innovative tool-less modular design integrates versatile I/O configurations with high-performance MXM GPU docking, allowing the system to scale from a streamlined edge controller to a high-density computing node. Engineered for space-constrained, mission-critical environments, the TGS-2000 redefines industrial flexibility, bridging the gap between compact IoT gateways and workstation-level platforms at the edge.

Dev Tools, Software & OS

BootLoop is the world's first hardware-aware AI agent for firmware development. It ingests datasheets, schematics, codebases, and errata to generate production-quality firmware in C, C++, and Rust. Unlike general-purpose AI coding tools, BootLoop connects directly to your hardware through oscilloscopes, logic analysers, debuggers, and test equipment for automated hardware-in-the-loop validation. It understands bare-metal constraints, RTOS environments, and multi-chip systems, enabling 10x faster chip migrations and crash-to-resolution in minutes. SOC2 compliant with ITAR capability and on-premises deployment, BootLoop delivers enterprise-grade security whilst accelerating firmware development from months to days.

The QNX General Embedded Development Platform (GEDP) is a comprehensive solution designed to accelerate the development of safe, secure, and precision-engineered robotics systems. Incorporating the proven QNX real-time operating system (RTOS), QNX GEDP provides a deterministic, unified environment for software-defined embedded software development, enabling robotics innovators to bring advanced functionality to market faster while meeting ever-evolving yet stringent safety and security requirements.

SEGGER Microcontroller: emApps

emApps is a software framework that brings application-level flexibility to embedded systems. It decouples functionality from fixed firmware by allowing small, sandboxed apps to be loaded and executed at runtime without modifying the validated core system. Apps run on a compact virtual CPU designed specifically for resource-constrained microcontrollers, providing strong isolation, high execution efficiency, and a very small footprint. emApps integrates seamlessly into existing firmware projects and enables functional extensions, updates, and customization throughout a product’s lifetime, including after deployment.

TASKING Integrated Toolchain is a seamlessly integrated yet open family of tools that delivers end-to-end compile, debug, and test within a single certified workflow. It accelerates safety and security-critical embedded real-time development from requirements and coding to compliance and certification. Teams gain deterministic, high-performance code generation, exceptional real-time control of complex multicore systems, and comprehensive advanced static and dynamic testing with bidirectional traceability. It supports physical and virtualized environments, automation and AI assist, simplified global fleet license management, and integrated CI/CD and continuous verification workflows.

TeleCANesis is a new embedded software environment. It helps to interconnect system nodes using standardized communication interfaces and protocols. TeleCANesis reduces software bring-up costs by 70% or more, and accelerates time to market. TeleCANesis is both easy to understand and use; its tools support a wide range of bus standards, communication protocols, and HMI frameworks to handle everything needed for translating between the different communication models. The VSCode extension ‘TeleCANesis Builder’ provides a signal explorer and routing visualization, and it also automates the generation of test cases and endpoint bindings alongside seamless integration. A runtime core provides real-time control and connectivity.

NitroFS is a specialized file system built for mission-critical data. NitroFS keeps embedded systems free from corruption and data loss, even in harsh environments. Our patented copy-on-write technology ensures data is never corrupted and guarantees consistent mount times with instant recovery to a known-good state, without journal replays or disk checks. Dynamic Transaction Points provide precise control over when data is committed, reducing write amplification and extending flash lifetime. Hierarchical CRCs are used for data integrity verification, also giving early warnings of media problems that typically go undetected until it’s too late. NitroFS raises the bar for resilient storage.

Wind River: VxWorks enables TSN

Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) lets subsystems share a common network for mixed priority traffic while maintaining deterministic response. But evolving TSN standards create uncertainty for edge device vendors seeking future-proof solutions amid pressure to innovate safely and efficiently. The VxWorks real-time operating system addresses this challenge by decoupling TSN configuration from the standard network interface. This makes TSN transparent to applications and prevents changes in the standard from forcing re-engineering, reducing delay for customers.

HMI Touch Screens

The ADLINK STC2-MTL is a pioneering Industrial All-in-One Panel PC powered by the Intel® Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) processor. It features a unique architecture integrating CPU, GPU, and a dedicated NPU for energy-efficient Edge AI workloads. Built for harsh environments, it boasts an AUO industrial-grade display with 50,000-hour backlight life, 500-nit brightness, and an IP65-rated front panel for waterproof and dustproof protection. Featuring a 10-point PCAP touchscreen with an anti-fingerprint coating, it ensures intuitive, clear interaction. With PoE support and optional Wi-Fi/BT, it serves as a ruggedized hub for real-time, cloud-independent industrial IoT decision-making.

HPC / Data Center

ARBOR Technology Inc: EdgeX-6000

EdgeX-6000 GPU-Dense Edge AI HPC System is a high-performance platform engineered for AI inference, training, and edge HPC workloads. Powered by a single AMD EPYC Embedded 8004 Series processor with up to 64 cores and 128 threads, it utilizes 6-channel DDR5 ECC memory (up to 576GB) to deliver exceptional compute density and reliability. The system supports up to four dual-slot GPUs or eight single-slot accelerator cards, enabling massive parallel processing. Featuring front-accessible E1.S NVMe storage, rich I/O connectivity, AMD ROCm support, and MicroBMC remote management, the EdgeX-6000 is ideal for data-intensive, mission-critical edge AI applications

IoT & Connectivity

ARBOR Technology Inc: ARTS-7670

The ARTS-7670 is a rugged IP69K-rated waterproof fanless computer powered by Intel 14th/13th/12th Gen Core processors (35W/65W TDP). Designed for extreme environments, it operates reliably from -40°C to 70°C and meets MIL-STD-810H shock/vibration and E-Mark automotive standards. It features four M12 X-coded 2.5GbE PoE+ ports with a 100W power budget, dual isolated CAN FD, waterproof USB3.2 Type-C with DisplayPort, and multiple isolated serial interfaces. With 9–48V DC input, ignition control, and dTPM 2.0 security, the ARTS-7670 is ideal for rugged edge AI, transportation, and industrial IoT applications.

MediaTek Inc: (Embargoed Until March 10th)

MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation: ME2-10TWT Compact-sized Edge Embedded System

MiTAC ME2 embedded computer is ideal for space-constrained environments, balancing performance and ruggedness. Equipped with Twin Lake N150 or Core 3-N355 CPUs and Industrial Grade LPDDR5 Memory & eMMC Storage, it supports wide DC input (8-26V) and wide Operating temperature (-25~55℃) for operation in extreme conditions. It features Power over Ethernet, versatile I/O options, and smart thermal management, making it perfect for Edge Gateway, Surveillance, and Data Acquisition Systems, providing a compact, robust DIN rail mounting and reliable solution for integrating Edge intelligence in physically constrained and harsh environments without quality or performance compromise.

Real-Time Innovations (RTI): RTI Connext

RTI Connext 7.6 is a feature release of RTI’s data-centric connectivity software that solves real engineering challenges by making WAN links behave like edge connections, improving edge performance with automatic memory management and smarter content filtering, and enhancing security with real-time certificate validation and flexible permissions. It also enables better remote visibility and reliability across wide-area networks. As the final release before Connext 7.7 LTS, every capability in 7.6 lays the foundation for mission-critical systems spanning healthcare, defense, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and more.

WIZ-IP20 is an ioPort Serial-to-Ethernet module in an RJ45-style MAG-JACK, adding Ethernet to UART/TTL devices while avoiding high-speed PCB routing. Built on WIZnet’s W55RP20 SiP, it combines RP2040 control with the W5500 hardwired TCP/IP engine for reliable 10/100 networking and minimal host load. Preloaded firmware supports TCP server/client/mixed, UDP (multicast), SSL TCP client, MQTT/MQTTS, and Modbus RTU/ASCII. Configure via Web UI, ConfigTool, or AT commands. It supports up to 921,600 bps and fits 32.5 × 16.5 × 17.3 mm. Designed for 3.3V systems, -40–85°C operation, and a 16-pin header interface.

Memory & Storage

The IM2P42B8P is an industrial‑grade PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD with durable 3D TLC NAND, up to 5100/4700 MB/s performance. Even as DRAM‑less, it protects critical data via PLP hardware and a specialized firmware algorithm. During abnormal power loss, tantalum polymer capacitors deliver instant power, so in‑flight data is safely written to NAND, preventing firmware/mapping corruption and device inaccessibility. Paired with ADATA’s A+ Analyzer, it records host read/write behaviors (speed, workload, sequential/random access) and exports insights via the App to optimize endurance and real‑world performance.

ADATA Industrial: LPDDR5 CAMM2

LPDDR5 CAMM2 is a next‑generation modular memory standard delivering up to 8533MT/s bandwidth with low power consumption. Its ultra‑thin, compression‑attached design improves thermal performance and enables slimmer, serviceable devices. With capacities up to 64GB and robust mechanical durability, CAMM2 is ideal for laptops, embedded systems, and compact devices requiring high bandwidth and reliability.

Apacer Technology B.V: CoreEnergy Series PV250-M280

Most storage devices lack the flexibility to adjust power consumption based on varying applications, making it difficult to achieve power savings and meet green storage requirements. For example, when an SSD is installed in a fanless / embedded system, heat dissipation usually becomes an issue. Apacer’s CoreEnergy Series PV250-M280 allows users to manually adjust product performance and reduces the heat generated while in operation. Another benefit that comes along with adjusting product performance is that power consumption is also significantly reduced, which makes CoreEnergy Series PV250-M280 an ideal solution for battery-powered devices, prolonging the time of usage.

ATP’s 6.7 mm e.MMC is a purpose-built storage solution for smart glasses and compact wearables where PCB real estate, z-height, and battery life are tightly constrained. The 6.7 x 7.2 x 0.65 mm, 125-ball FBGA package integrates seamlessly with SoCs and discrete LPDDR to enable slim, lightweight designs while preserving JEDEC 5.1/HS400 performance and compatibility. With up to 64 GB TLC or 20 GB pSLC, tuned power management firmware achieving up to 70% power conservation, and robust thermal and vibration tolerance, it balances capacity, endurance, and efficiency for daily-use wearable platforms.

BIWIN STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: BIWIN TAU208 UFS 3.1

The BIWIN TAU208 is a high-performance UFS 3.1 storage solution engineered for data-intensive smart vehicles. It delivers exceptional speed with 23.2 Gbps bandwidth (2,150 MB/s read), ensuring real-time processing for HD maps and autonomous driving streams. Built for reliability, it is AEC-Q100 compliant, operating flawlessly between -40°C and 105°C with robust LDPC and RAIN data protection. Its ultra-slim 1.0 mm profile ensures easy integration, while an advanced Deep Sleep mode cuts power consumption by 95%, making it highly efficient for modern electric vehicle architectures.

BIWIN STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: BIWIN ePoP5X

BIWIN ePoP5x integrates LPDDR5X DRAM and eMMC storage, leveraging multi-die stacking, ultra-thin die, and heterogeneous multi-chip integration for an up to 75% reduction in PCB area for compact, higher-performance designs. eMMC supports the HS400 high-speed mode with data transfer rates of up to 400 MB/s; LPDDR5X delivers data rates up to 8533 Mbps. With 16n / 32n-bit prefetch architectures, this solution handles high-frequency workloads. With a compact footprint of 8.0 mm x 9.5 mm and an exceptional thinness of 0.54 mm, this solution integrates traditionally discrete RAM and ROM into a highly miniaturized module for space-constrained edge devices.

Exascend: PI5 M.2 2280

The PI5 M.2 2280 is a groundbreaking PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD engineered for demanding industrial and enterprise environments. It delivers an industry-leading 15.36TB capacity in a compact form factor, with speeds up to 14GB/s. Achieving a massive 2.2M/500K 4K random R/W IOPS, it drastically reduces latency for cloud and big data workloads. Featuring integrated Power Loss Protection (PLP), End-to-End Data Protection, and industrial wide-temperature support (-40°C to 85°C), it ensures uncompromising data integrity for space-constrained applications where extreme density, thermal resilience, and non-negotiable performance are essential.

The M.2 (P42) 4TE2 4TB is a high-capacity, DRAM-less NVMe SSD featuring a PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface and 3D TLC NAND Flash. Compliant with the NVMe 1.4 protocol, it delivers exceptional performance and high reliability. Equipped with Error Correction Code (ECC) technology, it provides comprehensive End-to-End Data Path Protection (ETEP), ensuring secure data transmission between the host system and NAND Flash.

Innodisk’s LPCAMM2 Wide Temp redefines high-performance embedded memory with an ultra-slim, single-sided form factor that reduces mounting space by 60%. Its modular LPDDR architecture eliminates the upgrade limitations of traditional onboard designs, while a screw-lock mechanism ensures vibration resistance in rugged environments. Powered by LPDDR5X, it delivers speeds up to 8533 MT/s at just 1.05V, balancing extreme performance with low power consumption. Engineered for reliability, it operates within an industrial-grade temperature range from -40°C to 95°C, making it the ideal high-speed memory solution for space-constrained, demanding edge applications.

The CXL Add-in Card (AIC) is a cutting-edge memory expansion solution designed for AI inference, 5G networking, high-frequency trading, and smart medical imaging. By leveraging PCIe Gen 5 x8 interfaces and connectors, CXL AIC enables flexible memory expansion without occupying traditional DIMM slots. As a CXL 2.0 Type 3 device, it enables memory pooling, optimizing system resources to be efficiently allocated across dynamic workloads. Delivering scalable DDR5 capacity up to 256GB with an extra 32GB/s bandwidth, the product supports fast memory access for latency-sensitive workloads. Its compact HHHL form factor ensures seamless integration into space-constrained edge systems.

MEMS, Sensors & Wearables

BeagleBoard.org Foundation: (Embargoed Until March 10th)

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

Ambient Scientific Inc: GPX10 Pro

To solve the edge AI power-performance tradeoff, we rethought computing down to the metal layer. The GPX10 Pro is an ultra-low power AI processor, powered by our DigAn architecture. We created custom analog circuits for hyper-efficient MACs, a novel instruction set for rapid matrix multiplication, custom SRAM cells, and several SoC-level IPs, including the world’s lowest-power 5µW ADCs. This optimizes total system power-performance to deliver 25X greater AI performance with 100X lower power consumption than traditional MCUs. Crucially, our custom compiler and software stack eliminate friction and seamlessly adapt to the user's development workflow.

AMD Ryzen AI Embedded P100 Series 8- and 12-core processors deliver high-performance, deterministic AI for industrial edge systems. With up to 80 TOPS of AI performance, they integrate Zen 5 CPU, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and an NPU to accelerate real-time inference across robotics, healthcare, broadcast, and more. Designed for mission-critical workloads, they support system partitioning, secure virtualization, and open-source Linux. Built for rugged environments, they operate from –40 °C to +105 °C and offer a 10-year lifecycle. This scalable, power-efficient platform simplifies AI development and deployment in thermally constrained, long-life embedded applications.

Efficient Computer: Electron E1 Evaluation Kit

The Electron E1 EVK is designed to make it as easy as possible to explore that potential. Whether you’re bringing up new firmware, running power characterization, or porting existing software, the EVK offers a plug-and-play development workflow with built-in energy instrumentation, Arduino-compatible expansion, multiple power options for real-world scenarios, and a complete SDK with quick-start documentation.

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc: GD32H75E

The GD32H75E is an ultra-high-performance industrial automation MCU with an integrated EtherCAT SubDevice Controller, designed for real-time motion control applications. Built on a 600 MHz ARM Cortex-M7 core, it integrates large on-chip Flash and SRAM with TCM for deterministic processing. The MCU features dual Ethernet PHYs, distributed clocks with sub-microsecond synchronization accuracy, DPRAM, and rich analog and digital peripherals. Officially licensed by Beckhoff, GD32H75E enables high-precision multi-axis coordination and low-latency communication, making it ideal for servo drives, robotics, and industrial automation systems.

Octavo Systems LLC: OSD62x-PM System in Package

The OSD62x-PM System-in-Package from Octavo Systems is a packaged semiconductor integrating CPU cores, memory, graphics, I/O, and peripherals into a compact SiP, clearly aligning with semiconductor innovation. The product’s innovative yet simple design combines compact integration with superior performance efficiency. The OSD62x-PM stands out in the SiP landscape for its high integration, compact footprint, and ease of use, especially when compared to other SiPs built around processors like the STM32MP1 or AMD Zynq UltraScale+.

SCI Semiconductor: ICENI

ICENI is SCI Semiconductor’s CHERIoT-enabled MCU platform that delivers hardware-enforced memory safety for embedded systems. Built on CHERI capability-based security, ICENI enables fine-grained compartmentalization and least-privilege execution directly in silicon, helping prevent or contain common vulnerabilities such as buffer overflows and use-after-free errors. Designed for real-world MCU applications, it supports secure boot, isolated networking stacks, and protected key storage to reduce attack surface and limit blast radius. ICENI is positioned to help device manufacturers meet modern security expectations, including EU Cyber Resilience Act requirements, without requiring complete software rewrites.

Synaptics: (Embargoed Until March 10th)

Texas Instruments: (Embargoed Until March 10th)

Security

Ruby 10 is a 10-inch rugged Android tablet designed for secure, payment-enabled enterprise applications. Unlike traditional industrial or consumer tablets that rely on external card readers or QR codes, Ruby 10 natively supports terminal-level contactless payment and has passed EMVCo certification. It integrates NFC, 1D/2D barcode scanning, and Wi-Fi connectivity within a single, durable platform. Built with hardware-level security, controlled Android OS architecture, and an IP65-rated enclosure, Ruby 10 meets the strict compliance and reliability requirements of financial, retail, and field environments where secure transactions and data protection are critical.

The Lattice MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGA family is the industry’s first secure control FPGA platform delivering full CNSA 2.0-compliant post-quantum cryptography. Built on the Lattice Nexus platform, it integrates a hardware root of trust, crypto agility, and hardened support for classical and quantum-resistant algorithms. Designed for next-generation Computing, Communications, Industrial, and Automotive applications, MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGAs deliver instant-on operation, low power consumption, and flexible key management, providing robust, future-ready control and protection across embedded, edge, and datacenter systems. The MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGA family sets a new standard for secure control by enabling trusted, post-quantum-ready designs at scale.

ONEKEY: CRA Fast Start

The Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) introduces new obligations for manufacturers and operators of digital products. CRA Fast Start helps you enter compliance quickly and pragmatically – without lengthy ramp-up phases. If you’re still unsure where you stand, we start with a structured CRA assessment. We analyze your current setup, identify gaps, and define clear next steps toward compliance. Establish a solid foundation for CRA compliance by generating SBOMs on the fly and continuously identifying, prioritizing, and managing vulnerabilities across your products and components. Ongoing monitoring ensures transparency, early risk detection, and continuous compliance with CRA requirements throughout the product lifecycle.

Perforce Software: Perforce Static Analysis

Perforce Static Analysis tools — QAC and Klocwork — power innovation at unrivaled scale. For over 30 years, our static code analyzers have been trusted globally by industry leaders in tightly regulated, safety-critical embedded software industries for driving quality, security, compliance, and velocity — across the technology lifecycle. For every embedded software development team, Perforce Static Analysis tools can help reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market. Perforce Static Analysis tools identify defects, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues in your code. Before software testing begins, static analysis streamlines development by ensuring code is free of programming errors, coding standards violations, and security weaknesses.

Thistle Technologies: Thistle Security Platform

The Thistle Security Platform secures Edge AI devices and the AI models they deploy through hardware-anchored trust, model signing, provenance tracking, and encryption in transit and at rest. Manufacturers can securely deliver and update models independently of firmware while preventing extraction and unauthorized replication. Delivered as an automated workflow that integrates into existing development pipelines in under an hour, it replaces complex custom security implementations with a repeatable deployment process for connected devices.

Test & Measurement

BootLoop is an AI agent that automates hardware-in-the-loop testing for embedded systems. It controls oscilloscopes, signal generators, and test equipment directly to validate firmware on real hardware at production scale. The agent auto-generates comprehensive test suites from datasheets, executes measurements, and catches timing bugs, sensor noise, and hardware edge cases that simulation misses. With support for hundreds of test instruments, BootLoop reduces hardware debug cycles from days to minutes, delivering hardware-tested drivers in an average of 8.5 minutes. Trusted across aerospace, automotive ADAS, EV systems, and industrial applications requiring certification-grade validation.

Parasoft C/C++test CT makes GoogleTest compliance-ready for safety-critical software by delivering the first TÜV SÜD-certified GoogleTest foundation. It eliminates months of manual qualification and allows teams to keep using the trusted GoogleTest framework. Built on a natively certified core, C/C++test CT ensures deterministic, standards-compliant test execution and extends GoogleTest with automated structural coverage, including MC/DC, requirements traceability, and centralized compliance reporting. The result is faster development with lower compliance overhead and scalable automated testing that meets standards such as ISO 26262, IEC 61508, EN 50128, and IEC 62304 while preserving developer productivity and framework openness.

Wireless

The Sub-GHz (868/915 MHz) BodyWave/Omni-Wave antenna is as a low-profile antenna developed to replace monopole and folded dipole antennas without any degradation in performance. Unlike alternative low-profile antennas, it maintains an omnidirectional radiation pattern even when placed in close proximity to the body (Sub-GHz BodyWave) or metal platforms (Sub-GHz Omni-Wave). Launching at Embedded World 2026, it is available in two form factors - an embedded SMT antenna with no PCB ground-plane keep out zone, and an external antenna designed to easily swap existing monopole and folded dipole antennas.

Nordic Semiconductor: nRF54LM20B

The nRF54LM20B is the first ultra-low-power wireless SoC to combine large on-chip memory with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), enabling powerful edge AI in compact, power-constrained devices. Nordic’s proprietary Axon NPU delivers up to 7x performance and 8x better efficiency than the closest competing wireless NPU, eliminating the need for discrete accelerators. With 2MB NVM and 512KB RAM, a 128 MHz Arm® Cortex-M33 processor, RISC-V coprocessor, and multi-protocol 2.4 GHz radio, it delivers leading intelligence, low-latency processing, reduced bandwidth dependence, energy efficiency, enhanced data privacy and security in a compact form factor – making advanced edge-AI a reality.

u-blox AG: ZED-X20D - u-blox X20 all-band high precision GNSS heading module

ZED-X20D is a dual-antenna, all-band GNSS heading module that delivers motion-independent, carrier-phase-based heading directly from satellite signals. Built on the innovative u-blox X20 platform, it supports all-constellation, all-band reception (L1/L2/L5/L6+L-band) and advanced RTK, PPP-RTK, and PPP correction services to ensure high availability and precision in complex environments. Unlike movement-derived heading approaches, ZED-X20D can provide deterministic heading at standstill and low speed, enabling reliable control in autonomous and automated systems. Integrated security, interference detection, and compact integration make it suitable for scalable deployment across precision agriculture, UAVs, heavy machinery, marine, and robotics navigation.

