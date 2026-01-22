RISC-V International: Becoming ISO and The Future of Open Computing

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken and Tom Gall, VP of Technology at RISC-V International, discuss the future of the organization, development plans, automotive, HPC, data centers, sustainability, and more!

Be sure to check out the video podcast for this segment here: https://youtu.be/LGO9ct1GWEw

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk featuring Kevin Lu, the Associate Dean for Engineering and Science for Undergraduate Studies at Stevens Institute of Technology, to discuss how to ensure students aren’t “cheating” by making use of AI, and how to ensure that the careers you are getting them ready for are the right careers, in this changing world of AI?

But first, Ken and I highlight RISC-V International becoming an International Organization for Standardization (ISO).