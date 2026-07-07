SiMa.ai Announces Open-Source Palette Neat to Accelerate Physical AI Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SiMa.ai SiMa.ai announced its Palette Neat, an agentic development environment for Physical AI that produces application timelines from months to days. The platform is a purpose-built, open source, and has an integrated development environment that combines a Physical AI execution library and agent workflow layer for productivity-focused agentic development.

Combined with Modalix MLSoC SoM, or its new PCIe companion card form factor, the solution is ideal for Physical AI workloads across robotics, automotive, drones, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, smart vision, and healthcare.

“SiMa.ai is an AI software company that builds its own silicon,” said Krishna Rangasayee, founder and CEO of SiMa.ai. “Today, we are delivering the industry’s first agentic development environment for Physical AI. Together, Palette Neat and our pin-compatible SoM dismantle the incumbent GPU moat, allowing developers to design systems in plain English and develop them in days — and in many cases, hours.”

Benefits:

A New Development Paradigm:

Use AI to deploy Physical AI with designers using natural language commands to build complete systems that enable users to focus on system-level differentiation for both new and legacy applications

From Months to Days or Hours:

Agentic environment autonomously builds and maps applications directly to silicon

Seamlessly reuse existing application code that preserves approximately 90 percent of legacy software investment

Frictionless Platform Migration:

Palette Neat with the pin-compatible SoM and new PCIe companion card dismantles the incumbent GPU moat to scale Physical AI

Resources:

Palette Neat Open Source: Access on GitHub.

Palette Neat Documentation: Get started at the Developer Center.

Modalix MLSoC SoM: Read the full hardware specification.

Upcoming Webinar: Register for the June 30 event on “Scaling Physical AI.”

For more information, visit sima.ai.