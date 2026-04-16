Embedded Computing Design

Sustainable IoT: Why Ambient IoT Should Power the Future

By Embedded Insiders

April 16, 2026

Podcast

Sustainable IoT: Why Ambient IoT Should Power the Future

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Bruno Damien, Ecosystem & Partners Marketing Director at e-peas, joins the podcast to discuss sustainable IoT. The company develops effective solutions for harvesting ambient energy with Ambient Energy Managers (AEMs) and an extensive portfolio of Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs). 

Watch the video segment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyDyI2mbDXM

Next, Rich and Marc Serughetti, the Vice President of Product Line Management for the Synopsys Systems Design Group, dive into how digital twins can simplify your development process.

But first, Ken talks about his upcoming trip to Austin, Texas, for Microelectronics US 2026.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

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