JKI Security Suite Purpose Built for LabVIEW Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: JKI

During NI Connect 2026, JKI introduced its JKI Security Suite, a cybersecurity compliance solution purpose built for LabVIEW applications.

Steve Summers, Security Lead, Emerson commented, “Test teams are being forced to rethink their development workflows in response to growing security demands. Because LabVIEW is central to how many of these teams operate, access to robust security tools is essential for developing and documenting secure, trustworthy code.”

Benefits:

Identify weaknesses in LabVIEW code through automated analysis

Align with government standards such as NIST 800-53, CRA, and NASA NPR 7150.2

Reduce manual efforts on security reviews through automation

Integrates with CI/CD workflows

Strengthen security across the full development lifecycle

According to the press release, JKI Security Suite supports organizations developing systems in critical industries including aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced research environments. It is engineered to integrate into existing development and validation processes enabling designers to adopt secure-by-design practices earlier in the software lifecycle.

For more information, visit jki.net/.