Embedded Computing Design

JKI Security Suite Purpose Built for LabVIEW Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 09, 2026

News

JKI Security Suite Purpose Built for LabVIEW Applications
Image Credit: JKI

During NI Connect 2026, JKI introduced its JKI Security Suite, a cybersecurity compliance solution purpose built for LabVIEW applications.

Steve Summers, Security Lead, Emerson commented, “Test teams are being forced to rethink their development workflows in response to growing security demands. Because LabVIEW is central to how many of these teams operate, access to robust security tools is essential for developing and documenting secure, trustworthy code.”

Benefits:

  • Identify weaknesses in LabVIEW code through automated analysis
  • Align with government standards such as NIST 800-53, CRA, and NASA NPR 7150.2
  • Reduce manual efforts on security reviews through automation
  • Integrates with CI/CD workflows
  • Strengthen security across the full development lifecycle

According to the press release, JKI Security Suite supports organizations developing systems in critical industries including aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced research environments. It is engineered to integrate into existing development and validation processes enabling designers to adopt secure-by-design practices earlier in the software lifecycle.

For more information, visit jki.net/.

 

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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