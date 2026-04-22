IndySoft Launches IndySoft Scales Mobile Calibration App for Faster Field Workflows

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IndySoft IndySoft announced its mobile calibration app, IndySoft Scales, that is touch-optimized, voice-enabled, and offline-first. The platform handles such industry challenges as delayed data from the field, inconsistent documentation quality, manual tolerance calculations, and paper-based workflows. It is designed to provide technicians with an easier platform than a traditional laptop offers in the field.

“With IndySoft Scales, we’re delivering innovation directly into the hands of the technician,” said Rhett Price, CEO of IndySoft. “This extension of our IndySoft platform ensures that every field tech shows up prepared and leaves every site with a complete, compliant record of their work. We aren't just managing data; we’re optimizing the entire calibration workflow from start to finish.”

Per the company’s press release, IndySoft Scales is built around how scale calibration works in the real world, technicians can complete jobs 30 percent faster, leaving a customer site with a complete, professional record of the day’s effort. The platform eliminates the need for manual input, dual entry, or additional paperwork after the work has been completed, while allowing for instant professional certification.

Features:

Touch interface with oversized controls so calibrations can be completed without an onscreen keyboard

Voice input for hands-free operation

Intelligent tests that reorder and recalculate as parameters change

Real-time pass/fail with red/green indicators so technicians know instantly whether a scale passes

The platform delivers seven purpose-built test types, including ascending/descending, section, reverse section, eccentricity, repeatability, discrimination, and strain load. Additionally, NIST Handbook 44 tolerances, pass/fail logic, and structured As Found/As Left data capture are built into every screen.

For more information, visit indysoft.com/.