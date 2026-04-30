The Next-Generation of Flexible & Unified IoT Connectivity

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we're talking about connectivity within the IoT ecosystem with Transatel's Cédric Jarkovsky, Director, Product Development & IoT Business, specifically regarding next-generation eSIMs and Private 5G networks, end-to-end monitoring and AI anomaly detection, and unified IoT management.

Next, Rich is joined by Aptiv's Senior VP and Chief Product Officer, Deepali Trehan, to discuss the clear distinction between "intelligent mobility" and "autonomous drive," and how Aptiv is applying the former to many platforms that are not automobiles.

But first, Ken is back from Microelectronics US in Austin, Texas, giving a recap of the sessions he moderated and the overall turnout of the event.