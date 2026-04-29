Embedded Executive: “Autonomous” Goes Way Beyond Automobiles | Aptiv

Rich Nass is a regular contributor to Embedded Computing Design. He has appeared on more than 500 episodes of the popular Embedded Executive podcast series, and is a regular contributor to the Embedded Insiders podcast.
Rich has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 35 years, and is a recognized expert in the areas of embedded computing, Edge AI, industrial computing, the IoT, and cyber-resiliency and safety and security issues. He writes and speaks regularly on these topics and more.
Rich is currently the Liaison to Industry for the Embedded World North America Exhibition and Conference, and has held similar positions with the global Embedded World Conference and Exhibition.
Previously, Rich was the Brand Director for UBM’s award-winning Design News property. Prior to that, he led the content team for UBM Canon’s Medical Devices Group, as well all custom properties and events. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, handling the Embedded and Custom groups and the TechOnline DesignLine network of design engineering web sites.
Nass holds a BSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Podcast/Interview Coverage
Sonatus The Garage Podcast
onalytica Interview
Dev Talk with Rich and Vin
Embedded Executive Podcast
Semiconscious Webcast
IEEE Awards Frede Blaabjerg Talks EVS
Atmosic: Embedded Executive: Energy Harvesting Podcast
Article Coverage
Embedded AI Isn’t Enterprise AI, and That’s a Good Thing
Tear Down: Google Pixel Watch 4
Protect Your Home from Thieves and Floods
Advantech Teams With AMD To Maximize Performance at the Edge
Tear Down: Noise Luna Ring
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Muck Rack
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