Embedded Computing Design

Embedded M&A Updates: Marvell to Acquire Polariton, Altair Semi Completes Spinoff from Sony Semi

By Ken Briodagh

Editor in Chief

Embedded Computing Design

April 27, 2026

News

Embedded M&A Updates: Marvell to Acquire Polariton, Altair Semi Completes Spinoff from Sony Semi

A few big M&A updates dropped recently. Altair announced that it has completed its exit from Sony Semi, and a funding round, while Marvell has released th enews that iot's set to acquire silicon photonics company Polariton. Read on for more.

Marvell Technology, a data infrastructure semiconductor solutions company, recently announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies, a developer of high-speed, low-power plasmonics-based silicon photonics devices. Marvell said in the release that the acquisition will strengthen its optical technology portfolio by adding advanced modulation capabilities that enable continued scaling in bandwidth, power efficiency, and integration for next-generation coherent and optical interconnect platforms.

Polariton’s plasmonics-based modulation technology is designed to address challenges in next-generation coherent and DCI optical interconnects, including ZR and ZR+ applications, enabling ultra-fast, energy-efficient optical signaling in a highly compact form factor. By integrating plasmonics with silicon photonics, the technology extends the performance of optical interconnects and supports the continued scaling of next-generation coherent and optical interconnect solutions. Polariton brings a team with deep expertise in plasmonics, silicon photonics, and high-speed optical modulation. The addition of this engineering talent enhances Marvell’s capabilities in advanced photonics and supports ongoing development of next-generation optical platforms.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Altair Semiconductor announced the successful completion of its transition to an independent company, following a spinoff from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. The transaction, led by Pitango Group, secured $50 million in initial funding, accoridng to the release. Sony will remain a shareholder.

Altair will move forward with a focus on IoT and Physical AI, the compnaysaid. Altair’s chipsets power cellular smart meters and the LTE-M market in smart cities, energy grids, logistics, vehicle asset trackers, and sports wearables. Altair says its technology is essential to the Physical AI revolution, connecting the physical world of machines and robots to the cloud anywhere across the globe, and connecting AI-powered wearables and next-generation consumer devices that require ultra-low power, continuous connectivity.

Altair recently outlined its vision for 5G eRedCap as the foundation for next-generation IoT, with the ALT1550 modem currently in advanced silicon testing. The company’s roadmap outlines its commitment to delivering cost-efficient, power-efficient solutions built for a 20-year device lifespan. Altair Semiconductor will continue to support and expand its existing customer base, ensuring a seamless transition for partners worldwide.

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Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars.

At Embedded Computing Design, he covers, AI, Edge Computing, Data Centers, Automotive, Industrial, Smart City, IoT and IIoT, Semiconductors, Healthcare, and lots more. He hosts weekly programs on YouTube, including the technology unboxing feature DevKit Weekly, and his news show ICYMI, and, along with Tiera Oliver, hosts the Embedded Insiders and Embedded Executive podcasts. 

In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false.

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