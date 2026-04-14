eInfochips Launches EIC PROPEL IoT Platform on Microsoft Marketplace for Seamless Azure Integration

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

eInfochips introduced the EIC PROPEL, its enterprise IoT platform in the Microsoft Marketplace. The new availability enables users to deploy EIC PROPEL through the Microsoft Marketplace for streamlined access, seamless integration, and simplified lifecycle management across Microsoft Azure products and services.

"Making EIC PROPEL available on the Microsoft Marketplace allows our customers to accelerate IoT adoption with a scalable, secure, and cloud-ready platform," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, chief growth officer, global services at Arrow. "Our integration with Microsoft Azure helps enterprises gain real-time visibility across distributed devices while maintaining the rigorous security, performance, and compliance standards required for modern IoT operations."

The platform aids customers in connecting, managing, and optimizing large fleets of IoT assets through real-time edge-to-cloud communication, remote device control, intelligent analytics, and zero-trust security principles. Enterprises can accelerate deployment, reduce operational overhead, and gain clearer visibility into distributed devices.

EIC PROPEL offers a unified dashboard for multi-tenant device management, real-time telemetry, automated workflows, and enterprise-grade governance. It seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Azure IoT, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Azure Data Explorer, allowing device data with enhanced analytics for predictive AI, machine learning, and generative AI.

EIC PROPEL Key Capabilities:

End-to-end security: Zero-trust design with AES-256 encryption, X.509 certificate-based authentication, and secure provisioning

Multitenant scalability: Isolation, governance, and policy-based control across distributed deployments

Use cases: EV charging networks, smart buildings, logistics, supply chain visibility, and connected healthcare

For more information, visit einfochips.com/eic-propel/.

Marketplace Listing: https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/azure-applications/einfochipsinc1748933715085.eic_propel_application.