Wireless Broadband Alliance Proves Wi-Fi HaLow Readiness with Real-World IoT Field Trials

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

London, UK, 28 April 2026– The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable Wi-Fi experience across the global wireless ecosystem, announced the publication of the “Wi-Fi HaLow for IoT: Japan Field Trials Report”.

The report marks the successful completion of the WBA’s Wi-Fi HaLow Phase 3 field trials in Japan. It validates Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) as a scalable, long-range connectivity solution for real-world IoT deployments and signals the growing maturity of Wi-Fi HaLow as a wireless foundation for next-generation connected environments.

The trials demonstrated strong performance across multiple demanding environments, with stable connectivity comparable to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, while reducing infrastructure requirements. In several use cases, a single access point enabled wide-area coverage across complex indoor and outdoor environments, supporting video, voice, and sensor-based applications with low latency and packet loss. These results highlight Wi-Fi HaLow’s ability to support large-scale IoT deployments while optimizing power consumption, an essential factor for devices with limited or infrequent maintenance access. The findings point to a future in which IoT networks can be deployed more simply, scale more efficiently, and reach further than previously practical with conventional Wi-Fi approaches.

The “Wi-Fi HaLow for IoT: Japan Field Trials Report” provides real-world evidence across four environments: a recreational park, school campus, residential complex, and industrial water reclamation facility. Building on successful North American Phase 2 deployments, the trials confirm that Wi-Fi HaLow delivers reliable wide-area coverage, strong penetration through dense materials, and stable multi-device performance across diverse and challenging conditions. The results further reinforce Wi-Fi HaLow’s potential to unlock a new class of resilient, cost-efficient IoT deployments across smart city, campus, residential, and industrial deployments.

The Japan trials demonstrate that Wi-Fi HaLow enables:

Extended range across large indoor and outdoor environments

Strong penetration through concrete, steel, vegetation, and underground spaces

Stable multi-device operation from a single access point

Reduced infrastructure complexity, requiring fewer access points

Support for real IoT workloads, including video, voice, control systems, and OTA updates

Efficient operation aligned with low-power, duty-cycle-based IoT applications

These capabilities were validated under Japan’s regulatory constraints, confirming consistent performance even in restricted spectrum conditions. This is a proof point for global markets, showing that Wi-Fi HaLow can deliver robust outcomes even in tightly managed spectrum environments.

Summary of each use case and the results

Smart Public Spaces and Recreational Venue: At Yamanashi Fuefukigawa Fruit Park, Wi-Fi HaLow delivered wide-area connectivity across dense vegetation and uneven terrain using a single access point. It supported cameras, sensors, and access control, with reliable video streaming and low packet loss. Compared to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, performance remained stable and predictable. Smart Campus: At Shudo Junior & Senior High School in Hiroshima, Wi-Fi HaLow provided reliable indoor and outdoor coverage with fewer access points than traditional Wi-Fi. Commands across 12 devices completed in ~1.5 seconds, with stable performance under high user density and RF interference. Smart Residential: In a Saitama apartment complex, Wi-Fi HaLow enabled consistent coverage across shared spaces from a single access point. It supported cameras, VoIP intercoms, and sensors, delivering stable video, low-jitter voice performance, and reliable multi-device connectivity. Smart Industrial – Water Infrastructure: At the Kiyohara Water Reclamation Center in Utsunomiya, Wi-Fi HaLow maintained reliable connectivity across concrete structures, dense machinery, and underground tunnels, supporting remote monitoring and stable multi-device operation.

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “The successful completion of our Wi-Fi HaLow field trials in Japan marks another significant milestone in demonstrating the global readiness of this transformative technology. The results confirm that Wi-Fi HaLow can deliver reliable, long-range connectivity in even the most challenging environments, supporting a wide range of IoT use cases and enabling new opportunities for innovation.”

With successful trials completed in North America and Japan, WBA invites industry participants to join upcoming trials across EMEA and additional APAC regions. These next-phase trials will focus on scaling deployments, validating interoperability, and exploring new IoT use cases. As momentum builds globally, these next phases will help accelerate Wi-Fi HaLow’s path from successful trials to broader market adoption.

The full “Wi-Fi HaLow for IoT: Japan Field Trials Report”, including detailed results and recommendations, is available for download at https://wballiance.com/wi-fi-halow-for-iot-japan-field-trials