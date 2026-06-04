Embedded Computing Design

TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL Exhibits Secure Industrial Storage Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 04, 2026

News

Image Credit: TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL

At COMPUTEX 2026, TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL is demonstrating its portfolio of industrial storage security solutions under the theme “100% Secure Your Data, Your Technology!”.

Booth Highlights:

TEAMGROUP INDUSTRIAL’s ECC CU-DIMM+ESD Protection Module is engineered for electrostatic discharge (ESD) threats in industrial environments. It combines high-strength ESD protection technology with TEAMGROUP’s exclusive Grounded Via Fence PCB architecture. The solution directs electrostatic discharge to ground, avoiding potential damage to power systems and I/O interfaces caused by micro-discharges while operating at 1.0V.

The U512T Write-Protection USB Drive offers a physical write-protection switch (One-Touch Hardware Defense) and a concealed switch with a magnetic protective cap (Hidden Switch with Tactile Feedback). Highlighted is a dual-interface Type-A/Type-C design and capacities of up to 256GB permitting connectivity between legacy industrial equipment and modern mobile edge devices. It is compliant with the shock-resistance standards of MIL-STD-810G.  

Integrating software and hardware-based data erasure mechanisms, the P250Q One-Click Data Destruction SSD Series features TEAMGROUP’s patented One-Click Data Destruction mechanism to confirm accurate erasure of sensitive data at the hardware level. It offers button-activated staged destruction and features real-time LED status indicators, enabling operators to monitor the erasing process. The series incorporates a power-resume destruction mechanism and an anti-mis operation design to enhance data security in sensitive environments. The solution utilizes PCIe Gen4 x4 architecture to deliver enhanced computing efficiency while safeguarding data security.

For more information, visit http://event.teamgroupinc.com/computex2026/en.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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