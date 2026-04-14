Embedded Computing Design

From COM Express to COM-HPC: Why High-Performance Embedded Systems Must Evolve

April 14, 2026

Whitepaper

From COM Express to COM-HPC: Why High-Performance Embedded Systems Must Evolve

For over a decade, COM Express has defined modular embedded computing. 


However, modern demands for AI inference and real-time analytics have exposed its architectural ceilings in I/O bandwidth, memory throughput, and thermal scaling. This white paper explores the strategic shift to COM-HPC. Focusing on the ARBOR COMX-A300, we examine how PCIe Gen5, DDR5 architecture, and expanded power delivery provide the high-performance foundation required for the next decade of edge computing.

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