From COM Express to COM-HPC: Why High-Performance Embedded Systems Must Evolve

Whitepaper

For over a decade, COM Express has defined modular embedded computing.

However, modern demands for AI inference and real-time analytics have exposed its architectural ceilings in I/O bandwidth, memory throughput, and thermal scaling. This white paper explores the strategic shift to COM-HPC. Focusing on the ARBOR COMX-A300, we examine how PCIe Gen5, DDR5 architecture, and expanded power delivery provide the high-performance foundation required for the next decade of edge computing.