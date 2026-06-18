Embedded Computing Design

How Synthetic DNA for Data Storage Could Help the Memory Crisis

By Embedded Insiders

June 18, 2026

Podcast

How Synthetic DNA for Data Storage Could Help the Memory Crisis

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Dr. Kavyashree Keremane, a postdoctoral researcher in materials science and engineering, and Dr. Bed Poudel, a research professor at Penn State University, join the podcast to share their work exploring something that sounds almost futuristic, but is quickly becoming very real: using synthetic DNA as a medium for data storage.

Watch the video interview here: https://youtu.be/_GupJZZypn4

Read the story here: https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/storage/how-synthetic-dna-for-data-storage-could-help-the-memory-crisis

Next, Rich and John Grady, the CEO of Ayla Networks, discuss the challenges of supporting IoT across various regions. 

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

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