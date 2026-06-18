How Synthetic DNA for Data Storage Could Help the Memory Crisis

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Dr. Kavyashree Keremane, a postdoctoral researcher in materials science and engineering, and Dr. Bed Poudel, a research professor at Penn State University, join the podcast to share their work exploring something that sounds almost futuristic, but is quickly becoming very real: using synthetic DNA as a medium for data storage.

Watch the video interview here: https://youtu.be/_GupJZZypn4

Read the story here: https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/storage/how-synthetic-dna-for-data-storage-could-help-the-memory-crisis

Next, Rich and John Grady, the CEO of Ayla Networks, discuss the challenges of supporting IoT across various regions.