Embedded Computing Design

McObject Announces COTS Hard Real-Time DBMS

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 16, 2026

News

McObject Announces COTS Hard Real-Time DBMS

SEATTLE, WA – June 11, 2026 – McObject, developer of the eXtremeDB embedded database management system, announced the latest service release of eXtremeDB/rt. Designed specifically for deeply embedded and hard real-time systems, this release aims to reduce memory footprint, provide sophisticated hardware-free storage simulation, and offer broad hardware and networking support to streamline the development of deterministic applications.

Key Enhancements in the New eXtremeDB/rt Release:

  • Minimized Runtime Footprint to address the stringent limitations of resource-constrained environments and give licensees the means to reduce hardware BOM cost. In its labs, McObject has demonstrated that a 1 GB database on flash can operate with as little as 40K memory allocated for metadata, cache, and stack.
  • Lowering memory requirements is designed to improve system scalability and guarantee the strict determinism required by deeply embedded systems.
  • Hardware-Free Flash Simulation: The extended flash simulator now features transaction file mapping, allowing developers to evaluate database access parameters across a comprehensive range of storage layouts—including raw flash devices, managed NAND, eMMC, and SD cards. Engineering teams can now analyze and tune flash access behavior and cache settings early in the development cycle, long before target hardware is available.
  • Expanded Hardware Support: Core runtime support has been broadened to seamlessly integrate with new hardware platforms and standards:
    • STM-based boards: Enhanced native compatibility with popular STMicroelectronics microcontrollers.
    • Full ONFI Specification Support: Simplifies NAND flash integration via a standardized interface for device identification, geometry discovery, and low-level operations.
    • SD Cards in SPI Mode: Enables low-cost removable or onboard flash storage on microcontrollers without dedicated SDIO interfaces.
  • Upgraded Embedded Connectivity: The integrated EWSlite lightweight web server framework has received significant updates, most notably adding native support for LwIP (Lightweight TCP/IP). This allows resource-limited platforms to maintain secure, stable HTTP-based connectivity and remote access services

"As embedded devices become more sophisticated, the pressure on memory and development timelines has never been higher," said Andrei Gorine, CTO of McObject. "This service release of eXtremeDB/rt gives developers the best of both worlds: a leaner, faster database engine that preserves precious RAM, paired with simulation tools that let them optimize their storage architecture on day one, rather than waiting for physical hardware prototypes."

The new service release of eXtremeDB/rt is available immediately.

For more information, technical specifications, or to request an evaluation version, visit www.mcobject.com/rt.

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Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders.

She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions.

Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. 

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