McObject Announces COTS Hard Real-Time DBMS

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SEATTLE, WA – June 11, 2026 – McObject, developer of the eXtremeDB embedded database management system, announced the latest service release of eXtremeDB/rt. Designed specifically for deeply embedded and hard real-time systems, this release aims to reduce memory footprint, provide sophisticated hardware-free storage simulation, and offer broad hardware and networking support to streamline the development of deterministic applications.

Key Enhancements in the New eXtremeDB/rt Release:

Minimized Runtime Footprint to address the stringent limitations of resource-constrained environments and give licensees the means to reduce hardware BOM cost. In its labs, McObject has demonstrated that a 1 GB database on flash can operate with as little as 40K memory allocated for metadata, cache, and stack.

to address the stringent limitations of resource-constrained environments and give licensees the means to reduce hardware BOM cost. In its labs, McObject has demonstrated that a 1 GB database on flash can operate with as little as 40K memory allocated for metadata, cache, and stack. Lowering memory requirements is designed to improve system scalability and guarantee the strict determinism required by deeply embedded systems.

is designed to improve system scalability and guarantee the strict determinism required by deeply embedded systems. Hardware-Free Flash Simulation: The extended flash simulator now features transaction file mapping, allowing developers to evaluate database access parameters across a comprehensive range of storage layouts—including raw flash devices, managed NAND, eMMC, and SD cards. Engineering teams can now analyze and tune flash access behavior and cache settings early in the development cycle, long before target hardware is available.

The extended flash simulator now features transaction file mapping, allowing developers to evaluate database access parameters across a comprehensive range of storage layouts—including raw flash devices, managed NAND, eMMC, and SD cards. Engineering teams can now analyze and tune flash access behavior and cache settings early in the development cycle, long before target hardware is available. Expanded Hardware Support: Core runtime support has been broadened to seamlessly integrate with new hardware platforms and standards: STM-based boards: Enhanced native compatibility with popular STMicroelectronics microcontrollers. Full ONFI Specification Support: Simplifies NAND flash integration via a standardized interface for device identification, geometry discovery, and low-level operations. SD Cards in SPI Mode: Enables low-cost removable or onboard flash storage on microcontrollers without dedicated SDIO interfaces.

Core runtime support has been broadened to seamlessly integrate with new hardware platforms and standards: Upgraded Embedded Connectivity: The integrated EWSlite lightweight web server framework has received significant updates, most notably adding native support for LwIP (Lightweight TCP/IP). This allows resource-limited platforms to maintain secure, stable HTTP-based connectivity and remote access services

"As embedded devices become more sophisticated, the pressure on memory and development timelines has never been higher," said Andrei Gorine, CTO of McObject. "This service release of eXtremeDB/rt gives developers the best of both worlds: a leaner, faster database engine that preserves precious RAM, paired with simulation tools that let them optimize their storage architecture on day one, rather than waiting for physical hardware prototypes."

The new service release of eXtremeDB/rt is available immediately.

For more information, technical specifications, or to request an evaluation version, visit www.mcobject.com/rt.