Axiomtek DSP522 Compact Signage Player Combines Quad 4K Output, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek introduced its DSP522, a 40 mm slim fanless digital signage player leveraging the 13th Gen Intel Core i5‑1335UE or Intel Processor U300E. The platform supports up to four independent 4K UHD displays via HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) providing enhanced visual performance, energy efficiency, and dependability. The onboard MCU facilitates Fixed EDID to uphold stable resolution, even when used with matrix switches or during system reboots. A cable-lock design prevents accidental disconnections.

Featured are three M.2 slots (Key B/E/M) to support NVMe drives, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E modules, allowing accelerated content updates and cloud integration. For real-time streaming and remote system management, the DSP522 has dual LAN ports, including 2.5GbE,

Additional Highlights:

Operating temperature between 0°C to +50°C

Lockable 12V DC input

Up to 96GB of DDR5‑5200 memory

According to the press release, the DSP522 lowers energy consumption thanks to its utilization of low-energy Intel U-series processors (15W TDP) while also supporting automated power scheduling. Compliance with RoHS and REACH regulations, along with long-term supply planning, users can lower electronic waste.

The DSP522 is ideal for smart retail, corporate branding, transportation hubs, QSR digital menu boards, and large-scale video wall deployments.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.