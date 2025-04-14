Medical AI Gets a Boost with Axiomtek’s mBOX603

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released the mBOX603, powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and dual PCIe x16 expansion slots. The platform addresses challenges in medical AI imaging by being a critical link between image-generating devices and hospital information systems.

As a bridge between CT, MRI, and PET scans and backend systems including PACS, HIS, and EHR, the mBOX603 ensures streamlined data integration and transmission.

Highlights:

Two 2.5" hot-swappable SATA III drives with RAID 0/1 support and an M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD slot

Dual HDMI 1.4b ports (4096 x 2160 @30Hz) and one DisplayPort++ 1.2 (4096 x 2160 @60Hz)

Two 2.5GbE LAN ports, four USB 3.2 ports, and two COM ports

5G/4G/LTE via M.2 Key B 3042/3052 slot and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity through M.2 Key E 2230 slot

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.