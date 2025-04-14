Embedded Computing Design

Medical AI Gets a Boost with Axiomtek’s mBOX603

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 14, 2025

News

Medical AI Gets a Boost with Axiomtek’s mBOX603
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released the mBOX603, powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and dual PCIe x16 expansion slots. The platform addresses challenges in medical AI imaging by being a critical link between image-generating devices and hospital information systems.

As a bridge between CT, MRI, and PET scans and backend systems including PACS, HIS, and EHR, the mBOX603 ensures streamlined data integration and transmission.

Highlights:

  • Two 2.5" hot-swappable SATA III drives with RAID 0/1 support and an M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD slot
  • Dual HDMI 1.4b ports (4096 x 2160 @30Hz) and one DisplayPort++ 1.2 (4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
  • Two 2.5GbE LAN ports, four USB 3.2 ports, and two COM ports
  • 5G/4G/LTE via M.2 Key B 3042/3052 slot and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity through M.2 Key E 2230 slot

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Healthcare - Medical Imaging
AI & Machine Learning
Healthcare
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: NXP
NXP's Jens Hinrichsen to Deliver Keynote at COMPUTEX 2025 on AI's Edge Revolution

April 8, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Minimize the Power in Your WiFi Network | Infineon

April 9, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Development Board Powered by the i.MX 93 Applications Processor

April 7, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: McObject
CORTEX Biophysik Leverages McObject’s eXtremeDB to Boost Cardiovascular Diagnostics for Athletes and Clinicians

April 11, 2025

MORE