Rust, A Programming Language

By Marie Christiano Freelance Journalist

Blog

Rust, a general-purpose programming language, emphasizes low-level efficiency and security. Its unique features make it suitable for systems, web apps, and GUI applications. Let’s take a look at Rust and its trending use.

Rust

Rust is a general purpose, open source MIT/Apache2 licensed programming language rapidly growing in popularity: Rust ranked 11th in the August 2024 IEEE Spectrum’s list of the top programming languages, up from 20th place in 2022. Because of its speed and memory efficiency, Rust is well-suited for embedded and systems programming, the traditional development space of Assembly, C and C++. For embedded development, Rust offers a unique combination of memory safety, performance and concurrency safety. With an expressive syntax and small memory footprint, it has emerged as an alternative to ‘traditional’ system languages.

One benefit Rust offers is efficient ‘memory safety’. Once Rust code has been compiled, the resulting software is guaranteed to be memory safe1, eliminating a source of errors at the heart of many software crashes. Rust has no ‘garbage collection’ to impact execution timing. With all the critical applications that rely on microcontrollers, memory safe software targeted for the embedded world offers a huge benefit to users and developers.

The ability to provide bug-free software for embedded and systems programming has Rust mentioned whenever software safety is discussed. The Rust compiler not only checks data types and syntax, but does additional checking, with the result that most software bugs and errors associated with invalid, incorrect and concurrent memory access are caught at compile time. Rust handles run-time errors in a controlled manner. Rust’s ahead-of-time compiled nature allows compiled programs to be executed and run without requiring Rust to be installed.

History

In 2006, Graydon Hoare, then working at Mozilla, started creating Rust as a personal project. The goal was a language that eliminated crashes caused by memory issues. In 2009, Mozilla saw potential benefits when using Rust as a replacement for and supplement to C++ code used in the Firefox browser and formally backed a development project. The first stable release was in May 2015. By 2020, an entire worldwide community had grown to support Rust.

In 2021 Mozilla was facing corporate uncertainty and layoffs; with the company unable to continue its development support, the Rust Foundation was formed. This new organization took on legal and financial responsibility for Rust, the founding members were Amazon Web Services, Google, Hauwei, Microsoft, and Mozilla. Each of these companies are using Rust, and as other companies move to adopt Rust, Foundation membership continues to grow.

Using Rust

As a testament to Rust’s use for systems level programming, the Linux kernel software, traditionally written using C and Assembly, added Rust to the languages used. The Rust for Linux project, started in 2020, provided Rust drivers. Red Hat is also committed to having drivers developed with Rust. While not many Rust developers say it’s an easy or quick language to learn, the consensus is that it’s worth it.

The Rust programming language website, (https://www.rust-lang.org/) offers all you’ll need to learn Rust. The welcoming nature of the Rust Community is expressed in the “Code of Conduct”. The amount of documentation available, whether you like to read a book, or learn by example, offers various ways to learn and try Rust.

The Rust Playground (https://play.rust-lang.org) lets you try Rust immediately, with no need to install. The Playground opens with a main function ready for editing. The main function is the starting point for executing a program. Figure 1 illustrates the Rust Playground entry point.

Figure 1. The Rust Playground offers a way to try Rust, no installation needed.

From the Rust website you can install Rust, access all forms of documentation, check supporting Editors and Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), find community forums, and chat platforms. There’s even an invitation to take part in Rust development efforts.

Getting to compile - the hardest part...

Installing Rust goes quickly. You can create Rust .rs source files with any text editor. The compiler, rustc, compiles the code. For small programs, that will get you started.

The build and package manager, Cargo, is used for larger programs that include various libraries, often sourced from the community repository at crates.io. (crates.io is a publicly available repository for reusable Rust software components, known as “crates”). Cargo manages files, identifies dependencies, brings in crates, interfaces with repositories, builds, tests, and compiles the code.

Developers new to Rust programming soon learn why Rust can make guarantees about the software. Where compiled C code hasn’t been checked for valid boundary and memory access, allowing for the possible misuse of constructs, Rust attempts to check everything that might cause errors.

The memory safety Rust delivers is made possible through use of its complex rules and enforcement. This requires an awareness of how variables, functions, pointers, and data structures are used, where threads interact, and what memory is needed. At compile time, all the complexity is checked. There are no assumptions about what a developer intended. Everything must be explicitly indicated.

The syntax of the Rust Language can seem familiar if you’ve programmed in other languages. That familiarity can cause confusion, as Rust has its own semantics. For example, pointers and strings, known entities in many languages, are handled differently in Rust.

Dr. Benjamin Brosgol, a senior member of the technical staff of AdaCore, warns that “Pointers are probably the hardest feature to come to understand, since their semantics is unconventional (assignment does not work the way you would expect from C, C++, Ada, or just about any other language).” He also mentions “strings in Rust are interesting in several ways, first, even though they are implemented as sequences of bytes (u8 values), they are always stored in UTF-8 format. So traditional indexing doesn't work. Second, there are in effect two string types: String, for dynamically allocated strings that can grow or shrink, and str, for contiguous sequences (slices) of UTF-8 characters. Deciding whether to use String or &str can take some thought.”

In his Blog, (https://blog.adacore.com/memory-safety-in-rust), Dr. Brosgol shares more insights.

The Rust compiler, Overview of the compiler - Rust Compiler Development Guide , details the Borrow Checker, which traces the lifetime of variables to ensure they are used appropriately throughout the program. Concurrency is also checked for multi-threaded code. If a variable will be modified after creation, a common action in programming, the variable has to be identified as mutable. If a raw pointer is needed to address specific memory, that has to be labeled unsafe. Memory accessed by multiple threads has to be protected. Static checking is also included.

While the ecosystem supporting Rust is still evolving, Rust is versatile enough to be used across various application domains command line, web, and embedded. Separate documentation details each environment. Embedded Rust can provide reliable software for the Internet of Things (IoT) and medical devices even beyond memory and concurrency safety. Rust is powerful enough to allow compile time verification of hardware configurations. For example, the compiler can verify that Read methods are only valid for Input pins, cutting down on debugging time. Rust also provides interoperability with C, using the Foreign Function Interface (FFI).

Bart Massey, a Professor at Portland State University relates, “I've been doing Rust for a decade and embedded for many, and I've never been more excited about the future of Rust embedded. Rust has the run time speed and memory usage of C, the expressiveness of C++, and a degree of safety and clarity that is unprecedented in systems languages. I've been updating the Rust Embedded Discovery Book (https://docs.rust-embedded.org/discovery-mb2). I would encourage folks to use it to explore and, as it says in the title, discover."

1 Assuming the program stays with ‘safe Rust’ rules. Unsafe constructs, like C++ pointers, can be used within Rust.