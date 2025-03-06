Embedded Computing Design Unveils Dev Kit Zone at embedded world 2025

By Ken Briodagh

Blog

Embedded Computing Design is excited to reveal that its all new Dev Kit Zone will make its debut at embedded world 2025 in Nuremburg, Germany, March 11 to 13.

The Dev Kit Zone is our showcase of the best new and innovative development kits, boards, and platforms in the embedded design world. Here, we will showcase some of our editors’ favorites, the industry leaders, and the technology that drives the industry forward.

At the inaugural Dev Kit Zone, the featured boards will include:

MiTAC MX2-10ADP (MX2-10ADP): A rugged and fanless embedded system specifically designed to elevate machine vision applications in factory environments.

lowRISC NAE-SONATA-ONE: Sonata encapsulates RISC-V memory integrity using CHERI in a simple form factor for engineers & educators.

Texas Instruments LP-MSPM0C1104: The LP-MSPM0C1104 LaunchPad development kit contains everything needed to start developing on the MSPM0C1104 M0+ MCU platform.

Raspberry Pi Development Kit for Compute Module 5: This comprehensive kit includes a Compute Module 5 and all the essential accessories to kick-start your product design.

SiMa MLSoC Development Kit 2.0: Edge ML Developers Quick Evaluation, Prototyping and Demonstration of edge ML use cases with an all- inclusive kit.

Sealevel Systems Relio R1 Edge: Rugged, future-ready embedded computing powerhouse that delivers uncompromising performance from edge to enterprise.

Synaptics Astra Machina Foundation Series: The Synaptics Astra Machina modular development kit accelerates the development of high-performance Edge AI applications.

Avalue AIB-NINX-SC: Ultra Compact Business Card Size AI Edge Platform Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX.

Pantherun Pepper Open Source FPGA Platform: Pepper is an FPGA-based open-source platform for AI, secure networking, and high-speed data processing.

In addition to learning about and handling the physical boards in the Embedded Computing Design booth 1-500, speakers from Sealevel Systems, Texas Instruments, MiTAC, Avalue, Raspberry Pi, Pantherun Technologies, Synaptics, and NewAE will be taking the stage to discuss their new dev kits and hardware from 1 to 4 pm each day of the show.

Join us and get a chance to win a Dev Kit or a T-Shirt, or get a sweet Lego set at our 4 pm giveaway, sponsored by Wind River.