ESA Backs Frontgrade Gaisler in Pioneering Ultra-Deep Sub-Micron Space Chip Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Gothenburg, Sweden. Under a new contract with the European Space Agency (ESA), Frontgrade Gaisler is heading a pioneering initiative to bolster Europe’s capabilities in semiconductor technology for space applications. The project focuses on developing breakthrough technology for highly sophisticated integrated circuits, using Ultra Deep Sub-Micron (UDSM) nodes as fine as 7nm.

As a participant in the ESA-sponsored “EEE Space Component Sovereignty for Europe” program, Frontgrade Gaisler is working with industry leaders imec (Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre vzw) and IMST GmbH to enhance microprocessor performance, semiconductor libraries, and high-speed memory interfaces.

To achieve the next level of space computing performance, the project will integrate pioneering technologies from adjacent research and partner contributions, including high-speed serial interfaces, die-to-die interconnect capabilities, and System-in-Package techniques.

The consortium’s preliminary efforts are directed toward creating radiation-hardened libraries and IP cores, forming a crucial base for high-reliability UDSM-based integrated circuits. Upon completion, an advanced RISC-V microprocessor prototype will be developed and thoroughly tested for radiation resilience and performance efficiency.

In an upcoming project, this microprocessor prototype will be optimized for full performance, production deployment, and qualification, reinforcing Europe’s position in space computing and enabling AI-powered Edge computing for the next generation of satellite constellations and deep-space missions.

“Frontgrade Gaisler has decades of experience supplying the space sector with advanced semiconductor products, which lends itself well to the work of EEE Space Component Sovereignty for Europe,” said Sandi Habinc, General Manager at Frontgrade Gaisler. “Through this program, we’re leveraging our expertise – along with the other participants – to advance UDSM technology and to strengthen our position in this industry.”

