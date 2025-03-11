The Road to embedded world: Edge Impulse Showcases the Future of Intelligent Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse (Hall 4, Booth 505) will highlight collaborations with leading silicon partners, including STMicroelectronics, at embedded world 2025 with its in-booth demonstrations such as the STM32N6, ST’s new flagship microcontroller, which delivers a 600x performance gain over current high-end STM32 microcontrollers thanks to the integration of the Neural-ART Accelerator, an advanced NPU from STMicroelectronics.

By delegating AI tasks to the Neural-ART Accelerator, the STM32N6’s Arm Cortex-M core is liberated for other operations, greatly improving system efficiency. With Edge Impulse’s support, developers can easily leverage the STM32N6’s capabilities, accelerating innovation in applications such as industrial and consumer computer vision, energy efficiency, and anomaly detection.

Streamlining Edge AI Development

With Edge Impulse, developing AI and machine learning models for edge computing is simplified, helping devices extract insights and respond intelligently in crucial situations. The platform removes traditional workflow challenges.

Take any data, develop any model, and deploy to any target in three simple steps:

Painless data preparation – Collect sensor, audio, or image data directly from devices, files, or cloud integrations.

Stress-free model training and optimization – Train models to run on any device, including edge gateways, MCUs, GPUs, and CPUs. Test and fine-tune on-device performance to gain immediate insights into real-world behavior.

Seamless deployment – Deploy intelligent edge products quickly and efficiently.

For more information, visit https://www.edgeimpulse.com.