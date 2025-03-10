The Road to embedded world: SAPPHIRE Technology’s EDGE+ VPR-5050 Series Debuts
March 10, 2025
Blog
SAPPHIRE Technology is introducing the SAPPHIRE EDGE+ VPR-5050 Series and products from its EDGE AI SERIES during embedded world. Hall 5, Booth 322 will demonstrate the EDGE + MB series featuring the EDGE+ VPR-5050-MB and EDGE+ VPR-5050A-MB Mini-ITX motherboards, ideal for AI acceleration, industrial automation, and edge computing. The solutions leverage AMD Embedded+ architecture with integrated AMD Ryzen Embedded V2748 processors with AMD Versal AI Edge adaptive SoCs.
AMD Embedded+ is a next-generation hybrid architecture that combines x86 processing with adaptive AI acceleration for real-time sensor data processing, AI inference, industrial networking, and low-latency control applications.
The EDGE+ VPR-5050-MB is designed for AI-driven industrial applications, automation, and real-time sensor fusion, while the EDGE+ VPR-5050A-MB expands on the VPR-5050-MB by delivering increased sensor fusion, industrial networking, and AI vision workloads.
SAPPHIRE EDGE AI PC Series:
- Up to 50 TOPS
- AMD Radeon 800M Series graphics
- High-speed multitasking, efficient content creation
Ideal Applications:
- Traffic Control and Security
- AI-Driven Industrial Control
- Smart Surveillance and AI Vision
- Autonomous Robotics
- Medical Imaging
- Industrial IoT and Edge AI Applications
Live demonstrations with Linaro and Concurrent EDA will be presented.
To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en
For more information, visit sapphiretech.com/en/embedded-plus-explore.