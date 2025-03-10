The Road to embedded world: SAPPHIRE Technology’s EDGE+ VPR-5050 Series Debuts

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: SAPPHIRE Technology

SAPPHIRE Technology is introducing the SAPPHIRE EDGE+ VPR-5050 Series and products from its EDGE AI SERIES during embedded world. Hall 5, Booth 322 will demonstrate the EDGE + MB series featuring the EDGE+ VPR-5050-MB and EDGE+ VPR-5050A-MB Mini-ITX motherboards, ideal for AI acceleration, industrial automation, and edge computing. The solutions leverage AMD Embedded+ architecture with integrated AMD Ryzen Embedded V2748 processors with AMD Versal AI Edge adaptive SoCs.

AMD Embedded+ is a next-generation hybrid architecture that combines x86 processing with adaptive AI acceleration for real-time sensor data processing, AI inference, industrial networking, and low-latency control applications.

The EDGE+ VPR-5050-MB is designed for AI-driven industrial applications, automation, and real-time sensor fusion, while the EDGE+ VPR-5050A-MB expands on the VPR-5050-MB by delivering increased sensor fusion, industrial networking, and AI vision workloads.

SAPPHIRE EDGE AI PC Series:

Up to 50 TOPS

AMD Radeon 800M Series graphics

High-speed multitasking, efficient content creation

Ideal Applications:

Traffic Control and Security

AI-Driven Industrial Control

Smart Surveillance and AI Vision

Autonomous Robotics

Medical Imaging

Industrial IoT and Edge AI Applications

Live demonstrations with Linaro and Concurrent EDA will be presented.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit sapphiretech.com/en/embedded-plus-explore.