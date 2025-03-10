Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: SAPPHIRE Technology’s EDGE+ VPR-5050 Series Debuts

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 10, 2025

Blog

The Road to embedded world: SAPPHIRE Technology’s EDGE+ VPR-5050 Series Debuts
Image Credit: SAPPHIRE Technology

SAPPHIRE Technology is introducing the SAPPHIRE EDGE+ VPR-5050 Series and products from its EDGE AI SERIES during embedded world. Hall 5, Booth 322 will demonstrate the EDGE + MB series featuring the EDGE+ VPR-5050-MB and EDGE+ VPR-5050A-MB Mini-ITX motherboards, ideal for AI acceleration, industrial automation, and edge computing. The solutions leverage AMD Embedded+ architecture with integrated AMD Ryzen Embedded V2748 processors with AMD Versal AI Edge adaptive SoCs.

AMD Embedded+ is a next-generation hybrid architecture that combines x86 processing with adaptive AI acceleration for real-time sensor data processing, AI inference, industrial networking, and low-latency control applications.

The EDGE+ VPR-5050-MB is designed for AI-driven industrial applications, automation, and real-time sensor fusion, while the EDGE+ VPR-5050A-MB expands on the VPR-5050-MB by delivering increased sensor fusion, industrial networking, and AI vision workloads.

SAPPHIRE EDGE AI PC Series:

  • Up to 50 TOPS
  • AMD Radeon 800M Series graphics
  • High-speed multitasking, efficient content creation

Ideal Applications:

  • Traffic Control and Security
  • AI-Driven Industrial Control
  • Smart Surveillance and AI Vision
  • Autonomous Robotics
  • Medical Imaging
  • Industrial IoT and Edge AI Applications

Live demonstrations with Linaro and Concurrent EDA will be presented.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit sapphiretech.com/en/embedded-plus-explore.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Topic Tags
Consumer
Image Credit: Infineon
Overcome smart door lock design challenges using the latest Wi-Fi Standards

February 4, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Ceva
The Road to embedded world: Ceva Demonstrates Scalable AI and Wireless Solutions

March 11, 2025

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: BIWIN
The Road to embedded world: BIWIN’s Mini SSD Brings Lightning-Fast Speeds and Rugged Durability

February 25, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: The Evolution of a Wireless Standard, LoRa Alliance

February 5, 2025

MORE